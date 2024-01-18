Rob Reiner Learns the HARD WAY Righties Are DONE With His Ugly, FALSE Accusations About Them (and Trump!)

THWAP! NBC News' Stomps on a #Journalism Rake While Warning About 'Disinformation'
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on January 18, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Rob Reiner sounds nervous.

That's usually a good thing for people on the Right.

If nothing else, Trump running for president again is likely to drive Reiner completely insane ... he may well leave the country this time. Especially if (when) Trump or another Republican wins. 

He's already posting hot garbage like this:

Ummm ... has he met Bill Clinton? There are lots and lots of allegations out there, Rob. Maybe going the predator route to attack the Right is a bad idea, just sayin'.

*cough cough*

At least he's not babbling about Russia.

THERE it is.

Wouldn't we all?

Epstein didn't kill himself.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BILL CLINTON RAPE ROB REINER TRUMP

