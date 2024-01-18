Rob Reiner Learns the HARD WAY Righties Are DONE With His Ugly, FALSE Accusations About Them (and Trump!)

Rob Reiner sounds nervous.

That's usually a good thing for people on the Right.

If nothing else, Trump running for president again is likely to drive Reiner completely insane ... he may well leave the country this time. Especially if (when) Trump or another Republican wins.

He's already posting hot garbage like this:

This is where the vast majority of Republicans are: They are comfortable supporting a man who raped a woman. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 17, 2024

Ummm ... has he met Bill Clinton? There are lots and lots of allegations out there, Rob. Maybe going the predator route to attack the Right is a bad idea, just sayin'.

Your entire industry is built on having relationships with guys like Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) January 17, 2024

I believe Tara Reade — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 18, 2024

*cough cough*

Trump was not convicted of rape. Why are you like this? — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) January 18, 2024

At least he's not babbling about Russia.

To be clear, we do not support Bill Clinton — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) January 17, 2024

THERE it is.

Bill Clinton?! — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) January 18, 2024

A woman who enjoys rape fantasies and can't recall clearly the rape. Makes no sense.



However, he never touched her. I wish I had a dollar for every time you tweet about Trump. I would be so freaking wealthy. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) January 17, 2024

Wouldn't we all?

You heard Trump raped a woman? I heard you raped a little girl on Epstein's Island. So am I supposed to believe it?



C. @FrankZYerbouti @CoolCzech1 @Taxpayers1234 @mowoodier — BigChubby6 (@Live_Free_orDie) January 18, 2024

Epstein didn't kill himself.

