Who Wants to Tell Her?! LOL! Jill Biden Standing Behind THIS Sign of ALL Signs is Too Damn Funny (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on January 18, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Awwww yes, there are moments when the political universe comes together JUST RIGHT and a gift is dropped into this editor's lap. Whoever placed this sign in front of Jill Biden ... brilliant. Hilarious. Oh, we get it, it's the name of the High School but holy cow, this is so damn good.

Take a look:

We love that he tagged her.

Heh.

From our friends at RedState:

One stop she made Tuesday was at a West Valley City (just outside of Salt Lake City) high school, where she discussed the importance of educator well-being:

“Never underestimate your power or your worth,” she said. “Right now, someone out there is a better thinker because of you. Someone is working a little harder because you pushed them to try. Someone is braver because you helped her find her courage. There is something profoundly optimistic about education. To answer this call of service in itself, I think, is an act of hope. But I know that sometimes it feels like the weight is too much to carry for one person to take on alone.”

"... we are working to honor this profession and give you the support you deserve – because there is no greater calling than educating the future," she also said.

The name of the school was... Hunter High School.

Snort. Wait, maybe we shouldn't say snort around Hunter. Our bad.

HA HA HA HA HA

Amen.

======================================================================

