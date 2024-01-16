Catturd's™ Hilarious Response to Nikki Hailey Regarding Her Iowa Caucus Results Proves She...
Nate Silver Details How Deplatforming Trump Actually Made Him MORE Popular In Lefty-Sob-Inducing Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:35 PM on January 16, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The more they try and silence Trump, the more they try and shut him down, the more popular he seems to get. Maybe it's because Trump appeals to the everyday guy (gal) who also feels as if the entitled and elite classes of media, Hollywood, and D.C. treat them the same way.

All deplatforming Trump really seemed to do was piss a lot of people on the Right off AND grow his popularity. According to Nate Silver, Trump is more popular now than he ever has been.

Take a look:

It's taking everything we have not to make a Jedi joke here along the lines of how you strike him down and he only gets stronger?

Oops, we just made that joke.

C'mon, it HAD to be made.

People hate the mainstream media, Hollywood, and D.C. for a reason.

Nothing pisses off his supporters and MAKES THEM SUPPORT HIM MORE than CNN crapping all over him.

They never learn.

HOO BOY, It's About to Get Real and SOOOOOOO Much Worse for Fani Willis (Grab Your Popcorn)
Sam J.
Sam J.
Seeing a LOT of this.

Eat your Wheaties, folks.

