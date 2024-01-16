Nate Silver Details How Deplatforming Trump Actually Made Him MORE Popular In Lefty-Sob-Inducing Thread

The more they try and silence Trump, the more they try and shut him down, the more popular he seems to get. Maybe it's because Trump appeals to the everyday guy (gal) who also feels as if the entitled and elite classes of media, Hollywood, and D.C. treat them the same way.

Advertisement

All deplatforming Trump really seemed to do was piss a lot of people on the Right off AND grow his popularity. According to Nate Silver, Trump is more popular now than he ever has been.

Take a look:

Trump is more popular than he's been in a long while and it's time to admit that "deplatforming" him didn't work. pic.twitter.com/Y5mum5BMZQ — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 16, 2024

It's taking everything we have not to make a Jedi joke here along the lines of how you strike him down and he only gets stronger?

Oops, we just made that joke.

C'mon, it HAD to be made.

There are some exceptions but for the most part the family of claims around disinformation and misinformation are undertheorized and underevidenced in a way that's elitist and underrates people's agency and intelligence. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 16, 2024

People hate the mainstream media, Hollywood, and D.C. for a reason.

Like, this by CNN is not good.



1. Clearly Trump's comments are newsworthy as the likely GOP nominee.

2. Done in a sanctimonious way that will further polarize the network's audience

3. Likely helps Trump anyway for voters not to hear unpopular arguments.https://t.co/vRwMRSS0Hd — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 16, 2024

Nothing pisses off his supporters and MAKES THEM SUPPORT HIM MORE than CNN crapping all over him.

They never learn.

I’ve been favoring other candidates but to be honest the more this administration goes after Trump the more I want him back in the WH — J (@j913tn) January 16, 2024

Seeing a LOT of this.

Eat your Wheaties, folks.

======================================================================

Related:

HOO BOY, It's About to Get Real and SOOOOOOO Much Worse for Fani Willis (Grab Your Popcorn)

Drew Holden DROPS CBS With ALL the Receipts for Pushing FAKE AF Story About Migrants Drowning at Border

Woke Thread Trashing Popular Authors For NOT Being Woke Enough Goes PAINFULLY (Hilariously) Viral

PROOF We've All Been Waiting For? Member of Nancy Pelosi's Security Detail Lied BIGLY About January 6th

John Hayward Takes Dems' Claims About Trump Being a 'Threat to Democracy' APART in Straight-FIRE Thread

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.