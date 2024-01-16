Nikki Haley Announces She Will Not Debate Unless Donald Trump Jumps in the...
Who Are the Biggest Haters and Losers of the Iowa Republican Caucuses?
Nikki Haley Gives Another Terrible Answer on Radical Gender Theory
Drew Holden DROPS CBS With ALL the Receipts for Pushing FAKE AF Story...
Pro-Hamas Protestors Shake, Climb on Fence Outside of White House. Dems and Media...
Is Dopey Leading Disney? Karol Markowicz Asks What Disney Could Do to Win...
Woke Thread Trashing Popular Authors For NOT Being Woke Enough Goes PAINFULLY (Hilariously...
If a Candidate Drops Out and Nary a Voter Cared ... Asa Hutchinson...
PROOF We've All Been Waiting For? Member of Nancy Pelosi's Security Detail Lied...
Busted: Reporter Catches San Antonio Cops Doing Some Questionable Work Regarding Illegal M...
HOO BOY! MSNBC Panel VERY Alarmed by Iowa Caucus Result (Does THIS Meltdown...
Pro-Palestine Protest at a NYC Cancer Hospital Proves the Protests May Be the...
Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Sometimes They Wear Handlebar Mustaches and Call Everyone...
David French Argues That DEI Has Become 'Yet Another Catchall Boogeyman'

HOO BOY, It's About to Get Real and SOOOOOOO Much Worse for Fani Willis (Grab Your Popcorn)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on January 16, 2024
Dennis Byron/Hip Hop Enquirer via AP

Gosh, while we're certainly not experts in any of this legal stuff, this doesn't look good for Fani Willis.

Like, at all.

That's a shame.

Advertisement

From the rest of his longish post:

These Departments of Injustice must have accountability. Georgia, taxpayers, and President Donald Trump deserve more than this corruption circus and kangaroo courts. This is a direct assault on justice.

I am formally calling on the Georgia State Bar to step up and immediately initiate an investigation into Fani Willis's involvement with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade to bring transparency, accountability, and true justice to Georgia’s legal system.

Ruh-roh.

Guess Mills isn't all that concerned about giving her grace simply for being a black woman. Yeah, that's what she said when she addressed using tax dollars to pay her BAE to target Trump. She stumbled and since she's a black woman we should give her grace.

About that ... no.

So many questions.

Thinking it's past time for some answers. Real ones.

Let's hope Mills can get some.

======================================================================

Related:

Drew Holden DROPS CBS With ALL the Receipts for Pushing FAKE AF Story About Migrants Drowning at Border

Recommended

PROOF We've All Been Waiting For? Member of Nancy Pelosi's Security Detail Lied BIGLY About January 6th
Sam J.
Advertisement

Woke Thread Trashing Popular Authors For NOT Being Woke Enough Goes PAINFULLY (Hilariously) Viral

PROOF We've All Been Waiting For? Member of Nancy Pelosi's Security Detail Lied BIGLY About January 6th

John Hayward Takes Dems' Claims About Trump Being a 'Threat to Democracy' APART in Straight-FIRE Thread

Fani Willis Pulling RACE CARD to Cover Her ARSE for Hiring Her BF to Target Trump Goes So WRONG (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: GEORGIA TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PROOF We've All Been Waiting For? Member of Nancy Pelosi's Security Detail Lied BIGLY About January 6th
Sam J.
Drew Holden DROPS CBS With ALL the Receipts for Pushing FAKE AF Story About Migrants Drowning at Border
Sam J.
Woke Thread Trashing Popular Authors For NOT Being Woke Enough Goes PAINFULLY (Hilariously) Viral
Sam J.
Nikki Haley Announces She Will Not Debate Unless Donald Trump Jumps in the Fray
justmindy
Is Dopey Leading Disney? Karol Markowicz Asks What Disney Could Do to Win Back the Boycotters
justmindy
John Hayward Takes Dems' Claims About Trump Being a 'Threat to Democracy' APART in Straight-FIRE Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PROOF We've All Been Waiting For? Member of Nancy Pelosi's Security Detail Lied BIGLY About January 6th Sam J.
Advertisement