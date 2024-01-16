HOO BOY, It's About to Get Real and SOOOOOOO Much Worse for Fani Willis (Grab Your Popcorn)

Gosh, while we're certainly not experts in any of this legal stuff, this doesn't look good for Fani Willis.

Like, at all.

That's a shame.

Fani Willis’ corrupt and unethical practices, conflict of interests, and potential collusion with Joe Biden to weaponize her role against a political opponent for blatant election interference should warrant an investigation and her debarment and dismissal. These Departments of… pic.twitter.com/sGCSuKf9qf — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) January 16, 2024

From the rest of his longish post:

These Departments of Injustice must have accountability. Georgia, taxpayers, and President Donald Trump deserve more than this corruption circus and kangaroo courts. This is a direct assault on justice. I am formally calling on the Georgia State Bar to step up and immediately initiate an investigation into Fani Willis's involvement with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade to bring transparency, accountability, and true justice to Georgia’s legal system.

Ruh-roh.

Guess Mills isn't all that concerned about giving her grace simply for being a black woman. Yeah, that's what she said when she addressed using tax dollars to pay her BAE to target Trump. She stumbled and since she's a black woman we should give her grace.

About that ... no.

Fani is a fraud. — Burnin_T_Ranch (@BurninTRanch) January 16, 2024

If the White House truly met with either prosecutors for the New York case, or the Georgia case, it is clear election interference while with the prosecutor for Georgia meeting with White House counsel? — Bob (@bwboston66_bob) January 16, 2024

So many questions.

Thinking it's past time for some answers. Real ones.

Let's hope Mills can get some.

