Fani Willis Breaks Silence on Hiring Her BAE With Tax Dollars to Go After Trump and Yeah It's BAD (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, DA Fani Willis hired her 'bae' (we're not sure if boy toy is appropriate but the phrase does come to mind) to go after Trump. Keep in mind, the guy she's having an affair with who she also hired has zero experience with cases like what she's cooked up against 45.

Georgians have been paying a lot of money for Fani to have a good time.

Just sayin'.

Welp, she thought this was an appropriate response.

Watch:

DA Fani Willis breaks her silence on the scandalous affair and improper use of taxpayer funds:



"You cannot expect black women to be perfect and save the world"



"We need to be allowed to stumble"



pic.twitter.com/FqRz0CGFav — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 14, 2024

Is she saying you can't expect black women to be honest? Because gosh, that's what it sounds like.

Stumble? She used taxp[ayer dollars to get laid and to go after President Trump with an illegitimate inquisition — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) January 14, 2024

This. ^

If only Michelle Obama had the balls to do this. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) January 14, 2024

*cough cough cough*

Shorter Fani Willis: “Yeah, I’m a greedy skank, but I’m a greedy skank serving the Common Good.” — Skin that smokewagon! (@heatpacker) January 14, 2024

Whatever “pastor” allowed her to speak should be ashamed of himself… But I’m sure she has dirt on that goon or his wife, assuming the wife isn’t the pastor. Which in that case, that place is DOA. 🤦‍♀️ — Elle Henderson (@ellie_hen) January 14, 2024

If you'd just stumbled, sure. But that's not what happened.



You let your personal politics supercede professional judgment, and in the process became arrogantly partisan and corrupt. You know it. Nathan Wade knows it. And we know it.



Race isn't a part of it. — Burt Carey.🇺🇸 (@BurtCarey) January 15, 2024

Imagine invoking Jesus’ will to justify your corruption and adultery because ‘black women should be given a pass for their sins’ — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) January 15, 2024

Yes, @FaniforDA, I expect you to be perfect. Your skin color doesn't excuse your illegal activities.

Being black doesn't get a pass from me for being a lousy human.



You are an attorney, right? — ISMV Star Fortress (@StarFortress) January 15, 2024

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Funny how all the "get Trump" liberal numnuts they hire end up being criminals themselves. — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) January 14, 2024

Funny strange, not funny ha ha.

We agree.

