Biden Says These People Do NOT Control the Government (and You Know What...
Smug Lefty's Thread Bragging About How COMPASSIONATE She is for Saving Her EVIL,...
NY Times Covered ALL the Climate Change Bases in the Span of 10...
Huge. If. TRUE --> Just Guess What United's Woke, DEI-Supporting CEO Likes to...
Chris Rufo MOCKS Antifa-Linked Activist at The Guardian and His Attempt to Smear...
So ... Hold Her Beer? Rand Paul Uses Bud Light to DROP 'Forever...
Father Blocked by Palestinian Protestors Takes Matters Into His Own Hands
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Internet Famous 'TMFINR' Pretty Plane Girl Trends After Making CHILLY Bet At Dallas...
'Stay in your lane' - New York Taxi Workers Union Weighs in on...
Biden Campaign Leaders Endure Hard-Hitting Interview With Biden's Former Press Secretary
@HouseGOP Points Out 'FACTS' About Inflation and President Joe Biden's Time in Office
A.W.F.L. NYC Principal Bashes Parents Angry About Her Making Students Remote to Make...
Woman FIRED By the Y for Opposing Men in the Women's Locker Room...

Fani Willis Breaks Silence on Hiring Her BAE With Tax Dollars to Go After Trump and Yeah It's BAD (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on January 15, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

As Twitchy readers know, DA Fani Willis hired her 'bae' (we're not sure if boy toy is appropriate but the phrase does come to mind) to go after Trump. Keep in mind, the guy she's having an affair with who she also hired has zero experience with cases like what she's cooked up against 45.

Advertisement

Georgians have been paying a lot of money for Fani to have a good time.

Just sayin'.

Welp, she thought this was an appropriate response. 

Watch:

Is she saying you can't expect black women to be honest? Because gosh, that's what it sounds like.

This. ^

*cough cough cough*

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Funny strange, not funny ha ha.

We agree.

======================================================================

Related:

Huge. If. TRUE --> Just Guess What United's Woke, DEI-Supporting CEO Likes to Do With His Free Time

Chris Rufo MOCKS Antifa-Linked Activist at The Guardian and His Attempt to Smear Him in SCATHING Thread

Advertisement

LOL-BRUTAL! Rand Paul Doubles Down Dragging 'Forever Neocon' Nikki Haley With Hilariously Spot-On Posts

A.W.F.L. NYC Principal Bashes Parents Angry About Her Making Students Remote to Make Room for Illegals

RIGHT In Our Veins: Biden Signing His 'Big Head' For a Few LUCKY Donors to 'Win' Goes Hilariously Wrong

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: GEORGIA TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Smug Lefty's Thread Bragging About How COMPASSIONATE She is for Saving Her EVIL, MAGA Neighbor BACKFIRES
Sam J.
Huge. If. TRUE --> Just Guess What United's Woke, DEI-Supporting CEO Likes to Do With His Free Time
Sam J.
Biden Says These People Do NOT Control the Government (and You Know What THAT Means)
Doug P.
So ... Hold Her Beer? Rand Paul Uses Bud Light to DROP 'Forever Neocon' Nikki Haley and OOF-LOL (Pic)
Sam J.
Chris Rufo MOCKS Antifa-Linked Activist at The Guardian and His Attempt to Smear Him in SCATHING Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement