A.W.F.L. NYC Principal Bashes Parents Angry About Her Making Students Remote to Make Room for Illegals

No, we didn't misspell the word 'awful' in our headline. If you're unfamiliar with the acronym A.W.F.L. it actually stands for:

Affluent, White, Female, Liberal.

Honestly, we couldn't think of a better way to describe this NYC HS principal who forced students into remote learning to make way for illegal immigrants at the school. Because you know, remote learning didn't decimate education for millions of children in the first place or anything.

Advertisement

NYC HS principal lashes out at parents who bashed decision to force students to go remote as migrants sheltered at school https://t.co/r5SOqno0xy pic.twitter.com/oAthGU1hUD — New York Post (@nypost) January 14, 2024

From the New York Post:

A Brooklyn high school principal lashed out at parents who ripped her decision to boot students out of the classroom the day after 2,000 migrants moved in for a night. “How dare someone say that I don’t care about kids,” roared James Madison High School principal Jodie Cohen on a Zoom call Tuesday at parents seething that she “sold the kids out” by having them go remote the day after the migrants were evacuated from Floyd Bennett Field because of a torrential rain storm. “I don’t understand how people who never come on a Zoom like this could take an opportunity like this evening to throw mud,” Cohen said, her voice breaking.

Awww, her voice breaking at the end there was a nice touch.

What she's really upset about though is the parents daring to get angry with her when she CARES SO MUCH. And how dare they 'throw mud'?! You'd have thought the backfire on education after so many other AWFLs (most of them in the teacher's unions) all but destroyed it so they could fight for more money and to elect Biden would be a wake-up call but, nope.

C'mon, we all know that's what the classroom closures were really about. Giving teachers more time to play activists.

When did concerned parents become enemies of the Democrat party? And more importantly, WHY? — Angel'sDemons 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@Angel_H_70) January 14, 2024

When they became dependent on donations from the teacher's unions.

Democrat women lie when they tell you they care about children, they only use children. — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) January 14, 2024

Democrats in general. FIFY.

A woke school principal in NYC? Wonders will never cease. — Conspiracy News (@conspiracynews_) January 14, 2024

She needs to be fired. — Jonathan Bowen (@BostonByBirth) January 14, 2024

But you guys ... SHE CARES SO MUCH!

======================================================================

Related:

RIGHT In Our Veins: Biden Signing His 'Big Head' For a Few LUCKY Donors to 'Win' Goes Hilariously Wrong

BOOM: Bill Melugin Fact-Nukes TF Out of Former Obama Bro Demanding Abbott be TRIED for Migrant Drownings

BOMBSHELL: Leaked Docs Give Biden and Democrats' INTENTIONAL Crisis at the Southern Border Away

WATCH Brandon Johnson Squirm as CBS Reporter Asks Him Point-BLANK if He Plans on Raising Taxes (Video)

Advertisement

John Hayward Takes Hamas Sympathizers 'Mostly Peacefully Protesting' (LOL!) Apart in MERCILESS Thread

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.