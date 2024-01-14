BOMBSHELL: Leaked Docs Give Biden and Democrats' INTENTIONAL Crisis at the Southern Border Away

Well well well, it would appear this entire crisis at the southern border was intentional. We know you knew this already because Biden is a Democrat and as we all know, Democrats have historically done a tremendous amount of damage when it comes to leaving our southern border open. For some reason, they seem to think it's a bad idea for our country to have actual borders.

Advertisement

They care more about protecting Ukraine's border than our own.

But seeing that it was an intentional piece? Wow.

Secret Documents Reveal Biden's Border Crisis Was An Intentional Policy

https://t.co/RGxdRk2Sgp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2024

From our sister site, Townhall:

The Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) filed a lawsuit against Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), claiming the agency halted the 287(g) program, which assists in the deportation of illegal migrant child rapists, attempted murderers, assailants, carjackers, and other known criminals. In August 2023, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) revealed that the government ended the program in January 2021— right after Biden entered office. However, the compromised agency gave no reason why the government did that.

Gosh, we have a few ideas about WHY they did that.

*cough cough*

Biden ended a lot of good policy in January of 21 ... remember all of the EOs? Many of us wondered if he was just overturning the policies because they were Trump's.

Guess we were right.

We know. — I, Red Leader 🇺🇸 (@I_BANTOR) January 14, 2024

See? We said we knew you know. Almost as if you know, we know you know.

This is an obvious conflict with the Constitution and is treason and grounds for impeachment for both him and his so-called border czar Harris. — ML Bianchi (@MLBianchi7) January 14, 2024

Don't worry, we're sure Republicans will write some sternly-worded letter that will totally solve the problem.

It's obvious this is an intentional deliberate act of invasion of our Country and it is an uncivil unconstitutional act which is no doubt punishable let's close the border and hold accountable those who deliberately destroyed our country through invasion of it — Gina Capuanogina (@GCapuanogi30064) January 14, 2024

Fair. But to see it in black and white is always a little shocking even for people as cynical as this editor.

We all know Biden is a puppet of the Democrat they are just using him for their purpose — Victory Victor (@VictorVict54224) January 14, 2024

Obama's third term?

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

======================================================================

Related:

WATCH Brandon Johnson Squirm as CBS Reporter Asks Him Point-BLANK if He Plans on Raising Taxes (Video)

John Hayward Takes Hamas Sympathizers 'Mostly Peacefully Protesting' (LOL!) Apart in MERCILESS Thread

Students Sue Harvard and File What Can Only be Called a 'DEVASTATING' Complaint Due to Antisemitism

POWERFUL Thread of Women DESTROYING 'Pro-Choicers' Who Told Them to Abort Will Make You Fist-Pump (Watch)

Advertisement

Adam Schiff For Brains Releases His Plan to Destroy America and Conservatives Are Having NONE of It

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.