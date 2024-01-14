BOOM: Bill Melugin Fact-Nukes TF Out of Former Obama Bro Demanding Abbott be...
BOMBSHELL: Leaked Docs Give Biden and Democrats' INTENTIONAL Crisis at the Southern Border Away

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on January 14, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Well well well, it would appear this entire crisis at the southern border was intentional. We know you knew this already because Biden is a Democrat and as we all know, Democrats have historically done a tremendous amount of damage when it comes to leaving our southern border open. For some reason, they seem to think it's a bad idea for our country to have actual borders. 

They care more about protecting Ukraine's border than our own.

But seeing that it was an intentional piece? Wow.

From our sister site, Townhall:

The Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) filed a lawsuit against Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), claiming the agency halted the 287(g) program, which assists in the deportation of illegal migrant child rapists, attempted murderers, assailants, carjackers, and other known criminals. 

In August 2023, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) revealed that the government ended the program in January 2021— right after Biden entered office. However, the compromised agency gave no reason why the government did that.

Gosh, we have a few ideas about WHY they did that.

*cough cough*

Biden ended a lot of good policy in January of 21 ... remember all of the EOs? Many of us wondered if he was just overturning the policies because they were Trump's.

Guess we were right.

See? We said we knew you know. Almost as if you know, we know you know.

John Hayward Takes Hamas Sympathizers 'Mostly Peacefully Protesting' (LOL!) Apart in MERCILESS Thread
Sam J.
Don't worry, we're sure Republicans will write some sternly-worded letter that will totally solve the problem.

Fair. But to see it in black and white is always a little shocking even for people as cynical as this editor.

Obama's third term?

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

======================================================================

BIDEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SOUTHERN BORDER

