John Hayward Takes Hamas Sympathizers 'Mostly Peacefully Protesting' (LOL!) Apart in MERCILESS Thread

John Hayward's thread explaining why Lefties aka Hamas Sympathizers keep doing horrible stuff because it's clearly not winning over minds OR hearts is a few days old BUT after what we saw last night in DC? You know, that whole insurreciton-y looking riot? Yeah.

This is spectacular. And all too fitting.

As usual.

Some wonder why they do stuff like this, because it's not "persuading" anyone or winning support to their side - it just makes normal people loathe the Hamas sympathizers even more. The perps do have a goal, but it's not to persuade, win sympathy, or even "raise awareness." https://t.co/3irunjCdF2 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

Pull up a chair, these are usually long but SO WORTH IT.

Remember these are trained, funded, organized activists. The footsoldiers have been programmed on campus with Oppression Theology, so they think the Sacred Oppressed and their self-appointed "allies" can do no wrong, while all means of lashing out at "oppressors" are justified. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

WELL-funded.

These people are very big on concepts like "alliance," shared guilt and virtue, systemic racism, etc. It's a sturdy framework for building a totalitarian ideology of justified thuggery. They think allies of the "oppressors" are legitimate targets for "resistance" activities. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

See what we mean?

They also think anyone who does not show fealty to their ideology is an enemy - "silence is violence" and all that. There are no bystanders, no civilians, no neutral parties. You're either actively with them, or you're an ally of the "oppressors." — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

The footsoldiers are thrilled by this ideological framework because it makes them feel morally superior even as they perform immoral acts, like wanton vandalism, blocking roads, and mob violence. There is nothing more exhilarating than righteous crime. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

Footsoldiers.

What a perfect word for them.

But what about the grand strategy? The organizers find these deluded footsoldiers useful for the same reason all terrorists engage in vandalism and violence. They aren't trying to persuade anyone - they're trying to demoralize their opponents and force them to submit. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

The short-term goal of every terrorist is to gain legitimacy by forcing civilized people to concede they have valid "grievances." One way of doing this is to badger and terrorize civilized people, who usually have a lot to lose, until they admit the terrorist has a point. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

Grievances.

GAZANS ARE STARVING.

STOP THE BOMBING.

Notice how none of them actually ever call out Hamas. There's a reason ...

This is also why terrorists and their fellow travelers tend to scream maximalist accusations at the top of their lungs, accusing their civilized opponents of "genocide," "apartheid," and such. They're just bidding high, playing off the compassion and conscience of civilization. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

Once they bludgeon a bit of legitimacy out of civilized people, step two is to offer the standard terrorist's bargain: "Give us what we want, and all of this chaos will stop. Deny us, and the suffering will never end." — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

A lot of Palestinian sympathizers on the Left, especially the high-toned ones with real political influence, are convinced there will never be peace until the Palestinians get what they want. The Palis brainwashed their people into homicidal mania to prove their determination. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

And all the Palestinians really want is the end of all Jews.

They've said as much.

One reason you teach grade-school kids how to take hostages and carry out suicide bombings is to send the message that your collective will is unshakeable, that you're ready to kill and die forever until you get what you want. That's how you sell the Terrorist's Bargain. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

This is echoed in the thinking of the young Western allies of Hamas on campus, besotted with Oppression Theology. They have the same sense that if they can demonstrate their commitment to cause and appetite for destruction, the normies will eventually make concessions to them. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

In other words, morons.

We can say that, right?

One thing the Left has in common with radical Islam: they both understand the psychological value of ritualized submission. They are very big on forcing non-believers to abase themselves and verbally confirm their submission to mandated beliefs. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

Ritualized submission.

The Left does this through struggle sessions and endless "re-education" programs. A big part of the corrupt DEI system is forcing people to make ritualized gestures of submission to mandatory ideology: mouthing slogans at seminars, signing confessions of racial guilt, etc. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

The Hamas sympathizers trashing memorials and blocking streets are operating on the same logic, forcing normies to make ritualized submission to their ideology, demonstrating that the corrupt political and legal system will do nothing to stop them. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

Remember Occupy Wall Street? Same principles. "Occupation" was all about demonstrating the activists were "everywhere," there was no escape from them, they could seize control of public life by force, and you had no choice but to listen to their grievances and confer legitimacy. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

This. ^

The goal, always, is not persuasion but submission. The Left deeply believes, in all of its branches and sects, that the first step toward power is breaking the will of the opposition by forcing them to make gestures of obeisance. Then you hit them with the Terrorist's Bargain. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

Just like the little authoritarians they really are.

Every radical movement has a "legitimate political wing" standing by to accept payment for the Terrorist's Bargain, and launder forced submission into real power. "Of course we disapprove of violence, but we must listen to what these passionate young voices are saying..." /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

Or as Nancy Peloser herself even said, 'People are going to do what they are going to do.'

