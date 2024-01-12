Trump Shared 'WH Senior Living' Video Starring Biden and Just TRY Not to...
Whining? LOL! Not Sure If Nikki Haley Is Subtweeting Rand Paul but This...
The Army Has a Recruitment Problem — Especially Among White Men
WATCH Nancy Pelosi Short-Circuit When CNN Anchor Says Trump Could Very Well Be...
Biden Had a VERY Different Opinion About Going Around Congress for Airstrikes Back...
Trolling? Bats**t? Engagement Farming? YOU Decide: Laura Loomer's Claim About Iowa Weather...
Let the SCHOOLING Begin! Community Notes DROPS Hamas Caucus for Citing Constitution to...
Bob Menendez Is Back in the News, but Probably Not for the Reason...
Drum Roll Please: Rand Paul Makes Promised Announcement Regarding GOP Presidential Primary
Where Is the FBI?! The Media?! X Suggests Punishments for 7 Texas Men...
NBC News: Elon Musk Draws 'Swift Rebuke' After Criticizing DEI in Airlines
Matt Walsh Makes Waves With Clip Stating That Buying Valentines Day Gifts Early...
WEF Experts Say ‘Disinformation’ Is Number One Societal Risk
San Fran Resident Decries Attack on 'Food Justice' as Neighborhood Safeway Is Set...

SMUG OH Dem Scolding Republicans for PROTECTING Children From Trans 'Medical Care' BACKFIRES (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on January 12, 2024
Sarah D.

You just know this broad is a blast at birthday parties.

Woof.

Advertisement

Rep. Jessica E. Miranda is big-time upset that Republicans are protecting minors from groomers and the trans agenda, especially when it comes to medical procedures and girl's sports. DeWine tried to veto this bill but womp womp ... they overrided that veto.

So this woman (we say woman but who knows what she really thinks she is) is all sorts of scoldy and mad about it. Honestly, when we first saw this we thought she was complaining about abortion restrictions because they seem to use the same talking points for every issue. 

'Litraly'. We like that.

Watching this, we are willing to be she has not joked a single day in her life.

Recommended

Trump Shared 'WH Senior Living' Video Starring Biden and Just TRY Not to Laugh
Doug P.
Advertisement

She did what every Democrat does.

Guilt, shame, fear ... repeat.

======================================================================

Related:

Whining? LOL! Not Sure If Nikki Haley Is Subtweeting Rand Paul but This Is NOT Going Over Well, At ALL

WATCH Nancy Pelosi Short-Circuit When CNN Anchor Says Trump Could Very Well Be President Again (Video)

Trolling? Bats**t? Engagement Farming? YOU Decide: Laura Loomer's Claim About Iowa Weather is a DOOZY

Let the SCHOOLING Begin! Community Notes DROPS Hamas Caucus for Citing Constitution to DEFEND Terrorists

Joe Biden Steps on SOOO Many Rakes Trying to Slam Trump's Jobs Numbers and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: OHIO TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Shared 'WH Senior Living' Video Starring Biden and Just TRY Not to Laugh
Doug P.
WATCH Nancy Pelosi Short-Circuit When CNN Anchor Says Trump Could Very Well Be President Again (Video)
Sam J.
Whining? LOL! Not Sure If Nikki Haley Is Subtweeting Rand Paul but This Is NOT Going Over Well, at ALL
Sam J.
Where Is the FBI?! The Media?! X Suggests Punishments for 7 Texas Men Who Assaulted Toddlers in Bathrooms
Grateful Calvin
Let the SCHOOLING Begin! Community Notes DROPS Hamas Caucus for Citing Constitution to DEFEND Terrorists
Sam J.
Drum Roll Please: Rand Paul Makes Promised Announcement Regarding GOP Presidential Primary
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Shared 'WH Senior Living' Video Starring Biden and Just TRY Not to Laugh Doug P.
Advertisement