SMUG OH Dem Scolding Republicans for PROTECTING Children From Trans 'Medical Care' BACKFIRES (Watch)

You just know this broad is a blast at birthday parties.

Woof.

I stand by every word. pic.twitter.com/pGNvIrlAfa — Rep. Jessica E. Miranda ☮️ (@JessicaEMiranda) January 11, 2024

Rep. Jessica E. Miranda is big-time upset that Republicans are protecting minors from groomers and the trans agenda, especially when it comes to medical procedures and girl's sports. DeWine tried to veto this bill but womp womp ... they overrided that veto.

So this woman (we say woman but who knows what she really thinks she is) is all sorts of scoldy and mad about it. Honestly, when we first saw this we thought she was complaining about abortion restrictions because they seem to use the same talking points for every issue.

Liar. They are protecting minors who have not yet fully developed their sense of self from misguided parents and greedy medical professionals steering them to mutilate their bodies based on a "feeling", which all too often, turns out to be fleeting (if you cared about children… — Commonsensical Human (@Lol19559014) January 12, 2024

But I thought it *litraly* wasn’t happening to minors to begin with? — Kate c (@katec1956) January 12, 2024

'Litraly'. We like that.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



You must be joking. — Tom’s Tidbits (@TomsTidbits) January 12, 2024

Watching this, we are willing to be she has not joked a single day in her life.

Why does every single gender zealot jump to genocide?

How does wanting kids to accept their bodies wholly translate to murder? https://t.co/aQyO6kD9ZK — atheistathenian🦋🦷🐳🐇 (@atheistathenian) January 12, 2024

When you don’t have facts to support your position and the world knows the drugs and gender mutilation surgeries hurt kids, what do you do? You’ve gotta give ‘em something, right? So what did Jessica do? Wheeled out the ‘ol guilt and shame act predicated on morality she doesn’t… https://t.co/upJGJA59m3 — jackwindsor (@jackwindsor) January 12, 2024

She did what every Democrat does.

Guilt, shame, fear ... repeat.

