Joe Biden Steps on SOOO Many Rakes Trying to Slam Trump's Jobs Numbers and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on January 11, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

It's as if Democrats think Americans don't remember COVID and how Democratic governors shut down schools, churches, small businesses, and told 'non-essential employees' to buzz off to 'protect us.' 

We get it, Biden has the brain capacity of a moldy old sandwich left out in the sun for a few weeks at this point but c'mon man.

This is such BS.

Here's the thing. Biden has yet to create one net job and he knows it.

He just hopes YOU don't know it.

Luckily, if you're a Twitchy reader you DEFINITELY know better and are here to point and laugh with us at President Silver Alert.

At first, I didn't believe them ...

Yup. He and FDR watched it while they were hanging out. 

Right before Joe started the Civil Rights movement, discovered the cure for polio, and invented the first automobile.

Adam Schiff Tries Picking a Fight with Jim Jordan Over Hunter Biden and WHOO DAWGIE Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
That's it. That's the ticket.

Tags: BIDEN JOBS TRUMP

