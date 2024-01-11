Joe Biden Steps on SOOO Many Rakes Trying to Slam Trump's Jobs Numbers and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

It's as if Democrats think Americans don't remember COVID and how Democratic governors shut down schools, churches, small businesses, and told 'non-essential employees' to buzz off to 'protect us.'

We get it, Biden has the brain capacity of a moldy old sandwich left out in the sun for a few weeks at this point but c'mon man.

This is such BS.

They showed me the clip of Trump saying he wanted the economy to crash so he could gain politically. Says he doesn’t want to be Hoover.



Here's the thing: He already is. He’s the first president since Hoover to lose jobs while in office. Some record. pic.twitter.com/eP7RrVtgMQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 11, 2024

Here's the thing. Biden has yet to create one net job and he knows it.

He just hopes YOU don't know it.

Luckily, if you're a Twitchy reader you DEFINITELY know better and are here to point and laugh with us at President Silver Alert.

We know blue state governors tanked their economies with pointless Covid lockdowns to 'get Trump.' We're not all as stupid as you look. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 11, 2024

"They woke me up and showed me a video. Then they told me that I'm president." — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) January 11, 2024

At first, I didn't believe them ...

I believe this is propaganda — Ursich Jr (@UrsichJr) January 11, 2024

Well, there was that pandemic............................. — Thomas Jipping (@TomJipping) January 11, 2024

They showed it to you on the record player right? — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 11, 2024

Yup. He and FDR watched it while they were hanging out.

Right before Joe started the Civil Rights movement, discovered the cure for polio, and invented the first automobile.

That's it. That's the ticket.

