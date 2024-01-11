Adam Schiff Tries Picking a Fight with Jim Jordan Over Hunter Biden and...
LOL-YIKES! Twitter Has WAAAY Too Much Fun at Nikki Haley's Expense For Claiming She Does NOT Get Confused

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on January 11, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

We're not entirely sure what the heck Nikki Haley was thinking with this post but ... it's not our job to figure it out. No no, our job is to mock her endlessly for it AND highlight how the rest of Twitter mocked her for it.

Because they did, BIGLY.

With all due respect, this was a really stupid tweet/post.

Hey now, that confuses her.

Oh, wait.

Or she knows she's just about done ...

Who knew, Chris Christie could actually be right about something. 

This is one of the first things we've seen both Trump and DeSantis supporters agree on. Neither side seems to like Nikki ...

But hey, Nikki, thanks for the laughs.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: NIKKI HALEY

