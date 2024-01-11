LOL-YIKES! Twitter Has WAAAY Too Much Fun at Nikki Haley's Expense For Claiming She Does NOT Get Confused

We're not entirely sure what the heck Nikki Haley was thinking with this post but ... it's not our job to figure it out. No no, our job is to mock her endlessly for it AND highlight how the rest of Twitter mocked her for it.

Because they did, BIGLY.

With all due respect, I don't get confused. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 11, 2024

With all due respect, this was a really stupid tweet/post.

What caused the civil war Nikki — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 11, 2024

Hey now, that confuses her.

Oh, wait.

NIKKI HALEY : I don’t get confused.



THE INTERNET: ROLL the TAPE! pic.twitter.com/W8FTWR5LuS — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) January 11, 2024

Ma’am, you didn’t know what caused the civil war. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 11, 2024

With all due respect, you forgot slavery started the civil war. And you sound nervous tonight. It’s either confusion or incompetence. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) January 11, 2024

Or she knows she's just about done ...

Who knew, Chris Christie could actually be right about something.

pic.twitter.com/Jb9MUFH88d — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) January 11, 2024

This is one of the first things we've seen both Trump and DeSantis supporters agree on. Neither side seems to like Nikki ...

Yeah, you do get confused… give up now while you’re ahead… well, you’re not ahead but you should give up anyway… — Badd Mojjo (@BaddMojjo) January 11, 2024

Yes you do. — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) January 11, 2024

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

But hey, Nikki, thanks for the laughs.

