Biden-Nominated Judge WITHDRAWS After Senator John Kennedy Grills Her on the Constitution (Watch)

Have we mentioned how much we love Senator John Kennedy? Because if not, we so totally and completely love this guy. He manages to be downright BRUTAL and yet, he's so almost friendly doing it, so down-home, that you can't help but like him.

Unless of course, you're on the other end ... like this judge Biden thought was a good idea to put up.

Watch this:

Pres. Biden sent us a nominee who didn’t know the basics of the U.S. Constitution.



Judge Bjelkengren is right to bow out, but Pres. Biden just keeps trying to put unqualified people on the bench—for life.



People who don't know the law have no business running our courtrooms. pic.twitter.com/QN1325hGk5 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 10, 2024

Why would Obama ... sorry, Biden ... ever nominate a judge who doesn't know the very basics of our Constitution? Don't answer that, we know why, we're just being facetious and snotty because we can be.

It’s more about an agenda than qualified jurists at this point. Even his SCOTUS pick, Ketanje-Brown has embarrassed herself with some of her legal reasonings.



This is the of DEI where everything goes to pot because we pick skin color or oppression status over competence. — Kevin Ledgister (@KevinLedgister) January 11, 2024

Being a judge should not entail learning on the job, or a need-to-know approach.



Shameful lack of qualifications! — (((𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖘𝖆))) (@lissa77) January 10, 2024

All the Biden administration cares about is if someone checks the right identity boxes they can take credit for. Qualifications went out the door long ago. See Karine Jean-Pierre. See Kamala Harris. See Pete Buttigieg.

DEI judges — Gino (@GinoGonzo198) January 10, 2024

There’s not much I would rather watch than Senator Kennedy giving these young lefties a good grilling. 😁 — Betsy ☦️ (@betsybug354) January 10, 2024

There's a little bit of Ben Matlock in Kennedy.

WE SAID WHAT WE SAID.

Matlock rules.

I cannot imagine being in front of one of these judges. We are in so much trouble. — SamanthaJBryant (@SamanthaJBryan1) January 10, 2024

Our own supreme court can't define the word 'woman'. — AmericanRebel (@AmericanRebble) January 10, 2024

Oh, no, they can.

Just not the judge Biden appointed.

Go figure.

