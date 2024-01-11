Biden-Nominated Judge WITHDRAWS After Senator John Kennedy Grills Her on the Constitution (Watch)

Adam Schiff Tries Picking a Fight with Jim Jordan Over Hunter Biden and...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on January 11, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Have we mentioned how much we love Senator John Kennedy? Because if not, we so totally and completely love this guy. He manages to be downright BRUTAL and yet, he's so almost friendly doing it, so down-home, that you can't help but like him.

Unless of course, you're on the other end ... like this judge Biden thought was a good idea to put up.

Watch this:

Why would Obama ... sorry, Biden ... ever nominate a judge who doesn't know the very basics of our Constitution? Don't answer that, we know why, we're just being facetious and snotty because we can be.

All the Biden administration cares about is if someone checks the right identity boxes they can take credit for. Qualifications went out the door long ago. See Karine Jean-Pierre. See Kamala Harris. See Pete Buttigieg.

There's a little bit of Ben Matlock in Kennedy.

WE SAID WHAT WE SAID.

Matlock rules.

Oh, no, they can.

Just not the judge Biden appointed.

Go figure.

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN CONSTITUTION JUDGE

