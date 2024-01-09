Cori Bush Lists PLETHORA of Reasons (Not Just Slavery!) America OWES Black People Reparations and YEAH No

We can't help but assume the irony of Cori Bush belonging to the party that did all of these horrible things to Black people is completely lost on her. Oh, she's probably convinced the Racism Fairy came along and sprinkled racist dust on the Republicans and PRESTO-CHANGE-O, the parties switched places.

Advertisement

Honestly, it's shocking even for St. Louis that they'd elect someone this ridiculously WRONG about everything, and considering what a hotbed of horrible progressivism St. Louis is, that's really saying something.

Our country owes–OWES–a debt to the descendants of enslaved Black people, not just for slavery, but for what followed, like Black Codes, red lining, Jim Crow, and mass incarceration.



That’s why I introduced my Reparations NOW resolution. This country has an obligation. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 8, 2024

Oooo, she put the word NOW after Reparations, that means she means BUSINESS, y'all.

Heh.

Nice try, Cori, but no.

Does this bloodbath get incorporated into the reparations calculations? pic.twitter.com/h0TLPxY8lW — i/o (@eyeslasho) January 8, 2024

360,000 Union soldiers died in the Civil War. They paid with their lives to end slavery. If reparations were due, they would be directly to the slaves AND to the families of Union soldiers killed— out of the pockets of Confederate slave owners, not from US citizens 160 years… — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 9, 2024

What she said.

Literally GFY with this nonsense. 🙄 — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) January 9, 2024

Chicks on the Right. We love them SO many.

No, nada, zilch — El Gato Roboto (@85percentweare) January 9, 2024

Maybe it's just us but we're kinda sorta starting to think nobody (and we mean NOBODY) agrees with Cori on this one.

I would tend to agree that anyone who chooses to be a Democrat is knowingly joining an ideology of proven racism and they should be penalized. — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) January 8, 2024

Well, there ya' go!

Cori belongs to the horrible party that did ALL of that horrible crap ... so guess she better pay up.

======================================================================

Related:

Play-By-Play Thread Covers Ray Epps Clown Show of a Sentencing and It's Even WORSE Than We Expected

Reporters Caught on Hot Mic Openly Joking About Assassinating Trump 'JFK-Style' at Appeals Court (Watch)

Call 9-1-1! Bill Ackman ENDS Business Insider With 1 FACT About Their Garbage Story Targeting His Wife

Advertisement

Elon Musk Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Mark Cuban for Pushing His ALREADY Debunked DEI Argument and LOL

Sooo ... Trump Was Right? LOL! Techno Fog Drops BOMBSHELL Thread About Fulton County DA Fani Willis

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.