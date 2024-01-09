Reporters Caught on Hot Mic Openly Joking About Assassinating Trump 'JFK-Style' at Appeals Court (Watch)

However much you think you hate the mainstream media, it's not enough. Granted, we don't expect to see this story highlighted in the larger outlets ... of course, if it was two journos joking about assassinating Biden it would be every headline on every outlet everywhere.
And the FBI would already be investigating and raiding their homes.
We're only sort of kidding.
Watch this:
JUST IN — Reporters caught on a hot mic joking about a JFK-style Trump assassination at DC courthouse ahead of his immunity appeal hearing:— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 9, 2024
"I mean, if he’s driving, we’ve got a good shot!" pic.twitter.com/DSITC7SYIL
Transcript:
MORE - Journo: "I mean, if he’s driving, we’ve got a good shot!" pic.twitter.com/maNIAhg3aJ— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 9, 2024
What the Hell is wrong with these people? Are they really so broken and horrible that they have no sense of right and wrong when it comes to Trump?
Evil Horrible Humans pic.twitter.com/GGqPX7kjIB— D MaC (@McC_711) January 9, 2024
Can’t wait to hear about the @SecretService investigating this.— Bill Dubs (@billdubs) January 9, 2024
Wouldn't hold your breath.
We're certainly not.
This evidence is already stronger than entire Gov. Whitner kidnapping plot case. @FBI— A Nobody (@N047201) January 9, 2024
But again, since it's Trump it's ok.
Or at least that's what people will tell themselves when they see this.
January 9, 2024
We had a similar reaction.
No matter how much you hate journalists, it is not enough.— Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) January 9, 2024
And fin.
