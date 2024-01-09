Calls for Defense Secretary Llyod Austin to Resign Are Growing
Reporters Caught on Hot Mic Openly Joking About Assassinating Trump 'JFK-Style' at Appeals Court (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:11 PM on January 09, 2024
Various

However much you think you hate the mainstream media, it's not enough. Granted, we don't expect to see this story highlighted in the larger outlets ... of course, if it was two journos joking about assassinating Biden it would be every headline on every outlet everywhere.

And the FBI would already be investigating and raiding their homes.

We're only sort of kidding.

Watch this:

Transcript:

What the Hell is wrong with these people? Are they really so broken and horrible that they have no sense of right and wrong when it comes to Trump? 

Wouldn't hold your breath. 

We're certainly not.

But again, since it's Trump it's ok.

Or at least that's what people will tell themselves when they see this.

We had a similar reaction.

Elon Musk Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Mark Cuban for Pushing His ALREADY Debunked DEI Argument and LOL
Sam J.
And fin.

