Ruh-ROH: Lefties RAGE at Symone Sanders for Defending Genocide Joe Biden from Pro-Palestinian Protesters

As Twitchy readers know, a bunch of Pro-Palestine/Pro-Hamas (sorry, same difference) protesters yelled at Genocide Joe Biden at Mother Emanuel AME Church as he was trying to lie about Republicans and say other horrible stuff.

In a church.

Seems his former advisor, Symone D. Sanders, was none too happy with the protesters:

Mother Emanuel AME is hallowed ground in the AME church community and in Charleston especially. The shock of people in the crowd at protesters yelling out while President Biden was speaking from the pulpit cannot be overstated. I too couldn't believe it. — Symone D. Sanders Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) January 8, 2024

Couldn't believe it.

Really?

Has she NOT been paying attention for the last nearly FOUR YEARS?!

Hahahaha. These are YOUR base voters. Enjoy it!!! — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) January 8, 2024

Yup.

Democrats enabled these a-holes.

They empowered them.

Because THEY thought they could control them and use them for votes.

Have fun with that.

How can they tolerate any blowhard politician desecrating the pulpit with politics in the first place? — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) January 8, 2024

They did this in Virginia when Kamala Harris visited certain churches to push and campaign for Terry McAuliffe. It's obnoxious.

Did we mention her own supporters, her own base, went after her for this post? You love to see it.

Having an overseer of a genocide is okay on that hallowed ground, though? — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) January 8, 2024

Things you're okay with: 300 dead babies per day



Things you're not okay with: Yelling at the guy killing those babies — Bad Empanada (@BadEmpanada) January 8, 2024

What better place to speak against the killing of people — IncarceratedScarfaces (@sulaifetime) January 8, 2024

Notice they're not talking about the thousands of Israelis Hamas raped, tortured, murdered, and kidnapped on October 7.

Notice they never talk about the fact that there was a ceasefire in place when Hamas attacked Israel.

I’m relatively sure Jesus would have been advocating for the children of Gaza over Biden on that hallowed ground which knows all too well the pain of persecution and oppression. — Kelley Andrews (@Kelley0316) January 9, 2024

So there.

Everywhere Genocide Joe goes - protests will follow. And they will get bigger and louder until Israel's murder spree in Gaza is stopped. — Empire Of Lies (@berningman16) January 8, 2024

I find genocide appalling — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) January 8, 2024

Jesus at the temple. pic.twitter.com/fMW7eu8vwz — Sam Husseini (@samhusseini) January 9, 2024

what you hear in that video symone, is the SOUND of ACCOUNTABILITY



sit in your discomfort and reckon with it, stop trying to fight it, stop getting defensive, stop getting stuck in your reactionary little feelings, and learn — TheGloveBelow (@TheGlovesStayOn) January 8, 2024

Look at Symone, making so many new friends.

Ya' love to see it. Again.

