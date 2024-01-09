Reporters Caught on Hot Mic Openly Joking About Assassinating Trump 'JFK-Style' at Appeals...
Ruh-ROH: Lefties RAGE at Symone Sanders for Defending Genocide Joe Biden from Pro-Palestinian Protesters

Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on January 09, 2024
Sarah D.

As Twitchy readers know, a bunch of Pro-Palestine/Pro-Hamas (sorry, same difference) protesters yelled at Genocide Joe Biden at Mother Emanuel AME Church as he was trying to lie about Republicans and say other horrible stuff.

In a church.

Seems his former advisor, Symone D. Sanders, was none too happy with the protesters:

Couldn't believe it.

Really?

Has she NOT been paying attention for the last nearly FOUR YEARS?!

Yup.

Democrats enabled these a-holes.

They empowered them.

Because THEY thought they could control them and use them for votes.

Have fun with that.

They did this in Virginia when Kamala Harris visited certain churches to push and campaign for Terry McAuliffe. It's obnoxious.

Did we mention her own supporters, her own base, went after her for this post? You love to see it.

Notice they're not talking about the thousands of Israelis Hamas raped, tortured, murdered, and kidnapped on October 7.

Notice they never talk about the fact that there was a ceasefire in place when Hamas attacked Israel.

So there.

Look at Symone, making so many new friends.

Ya' love to see it. Again.

