Tucker Carlson BOMBSHELL: However Many FBI Assets You THOUGHT Were at J6, It Was SOOO Much Worse (Watch)

This past weekend, with the second anniversary of January 6, was a hotbed of stupid, emotional, annoying, melodramatic drivel from our pals on the Left. From some nobody former Capitol police officer cosplaying in a pic to whine about justice for the Capitol police to Rep. Steve Cohen posting a picture of himself with a bag covering his head (we can't even make that up), it was a seriously obnoxious weekend.

To say the least.

We get it, it's an election year and all signs point to Trump being the GOP nominee SO they are seriously laying on the 'OUR DEMOCRACY ALMOST DIED AND OMG IT WAS WORSE THAN 9/11 AND TRUMP WILL DESTROY DEMOCRACY' nonsense but give us a break. Especially when we see this from Tucker Carlson.

However many FBI assets you thought were involved with J6 ... there were likely so many more.

Watch this:

Ep. 61 This the smartest, best informed account of what actually happened on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/U9yCWRVJSd — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 6, 2024

Wow.

Mind-blowing. @RepClayHiggins says "well over 200" FBI assets were involved in Jan 6 including some dressed as Trump supporters inside the building leading people to key locations in the Capitol.



Higgins is a former LEO and veteran--no chance he's making this up. https://t.co/U9VLbS8DtX — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 6, 2024

Mind-blowing is right.

Dressed up as Trump supporters? Bad actors? SAY IT ISN'T SO.

We've been told over and over again that Trump supporters are just super dangerous and violent ... or are they white supremacists and evil Christian nationalists? It's easy to lose track when your president spends most of his time hating on a large portion of the country simply because they disagreed with their government.

Deadliest unarmed insurrection in history 😂 pic.twitter.com/b24CPg8UHr — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) January 6, 2024

Man. We miss Norm.

Worse than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor combined 🙄✨ pic.twitter.com/fmDYT1VS8m — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) January 6, 2024

The HORROR.

It was a protest that turned into a minor riot after being instigated by F.B.I. operatives in the crowd and first attacked by Capital Police with rubber bullets and pepper spray. It was not a insurrection. #Trump2024TheOnlyChoice #MAGA #AmericaFirst — P.C. Crawford (@ClydeLiberty) January 6, 2024

Ahem.

