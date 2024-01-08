EATING. THEIR. OWN! Twitter Has Very Little Sympathy for NYC as Pro-Hamas Protesters Shut City Down

Arrest. Them. All.

Seriously.

Why is this so difficult?

BREAKING: Activists from many groups around the city are blocking outbound traffic at the Holland Tunnel. They are also blocking Manhattan side entrances to the Brooklyn, Manhattan & Williamsburg bridges right now in a multi-pronged action in the name of ending the siege on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/edDSUaCrl9 — @TheIndypendent (@TheIndypendent) January 8, 2024

'Siege' on Gaza.

Imagine if these same dolts cared this much about stopping Hamas? But we know that's not what this is really about ... this is about the growing and concerning trend of antisemitism in this country, especially our bigger cities.

The reason they do these things in NYC and LA is because they know authorities in those cities will allow them to terrorize people with few consequences. https://t.co/IRrp8VBUB0 — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 8, 2024

They know blue cities care more about criminals than victims.

Yup.

Hahaha



Love watching the left eating their own — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 8, 2024

Oh no. Democrats doing Democrat stuff in a predominately Democrat voting city. Whatever shall we do? — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) January 8, 2024

New York City keeps electing people who not only enable this, but empower it. Not to mention, Mayor Adams is probably too busy whining about Abbott sending illegal immigrants to his Sanctuary City.

You get the government you elect.

Nobody: "Gee, I'm late for work and will surely be fired, but these crazy kids have a good point."

Arrest them. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) January 8, 2024

Not EXACTLY how you win over hearts and minds.

Just sayin'.

