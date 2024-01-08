Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Shares the DUMBEST J6 Pic-Tweet of 'Em ALL and the (Copypasta) Backfire is DELICIOUS

Do you guys remember when Rep. Steve Cohen ate a bucket of fried chicken during Barr's hearing? He was an embarrassment then and of course, he's an embarrassment now. We're not entirely sure WHY he posted this bizarre picture of himself from January 6 to somehow prove how brave he was but ... it was a mistake.
A HUGE mistake.
And a hilarious one.
3 years ago today, I was there in the U.S. Capitol. We were minutes away from being violently attacked. I saw what happened, I felt what happened. And so did you.— Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) January 6, 2024
Donald Trump is a traitor to the United States of America. Don’t ever forget it. pic.twitter.com/NhBYq1GIM3
So let's start with the basic dragging first:
If you almost died that day it was only due to the bag you were wearing over your head— Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) January 6, 2024
Seriously, what the Hell?
Why would you post this photo lol— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 6, 2024
We're STILL trying to figure that part out.
I think the most obvious question is:— Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) January 7, 2024
What in the actual hell is that contraption on your head?
🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
This may be the most epic post ever to appear on this site 🏅🏆
We're not entirely sure what the contraption on his head is supposed to be BUT it looks like he's wearing a plastic bag.
Lizard people may not need to breathe like humans, but you're not supposed to be this open about it 😂— Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) January 7, 2024
HAAAAAAAAAA
Why do you look so pathetic?— Sherman4life (@Sherman4life8) January 7, 2024
He did answer this one:
Because I love the United States and the United States Capitol. And I couldn’t believe how it was being defaced and disrespected by an out-of-control, rebellious, insurrectionist mob. Shameful and anti American. 😱😥— Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) January 7, 2024
If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we'd see Biden's blonde, hairy legs under the pool water.
No? Too early for a joke about Biden's leg hair?
Fair point.
What a freaking human dildo. https://t.co/kmyCcowm5N— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 7, 2024
We didn't say it. The colonel did.
Heh.
And now for the copypasta - if you are unfamiliar with copypasta, basically it's when people take a post (or some other text) and repost in a funny, mocking manner. For example:
3 years ago today, I was there in the U.S. Capitol. We were minutes away from being violently attacked. I saw what happened, I felt what happened. And so did you.— Tek Roo 2024 (@Tek_Roo) January 7, 2024
Donald Trump is a traitor to the United States of America. Don’t ever forget it. https://t.co/HJGh50ML1E pic.twitter.com/3OfCmiCA5b
3 years ago today, I was there in the U.S. Capitol. We were minutes away from being violently attacked. I saw what happened, I felt what happened. And so did you.— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 7, 2024
Donald Trump is a traitor to the United States of America. Don’t ever forget it. https://t.co/Bmy4kHNDqQ pic.twitter.com/jrbbVMpFeg
3 years ago today, I was there in the U.S. Capitol. We were minutes away from being violently attacked. I saw what happened, I felt what happened. And so did you.— Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) January 7, 2024
Donald Trump is a traitor to the United States of America. Don’t ever forget it. https://t.co/XpuwtNa4hB pic.twitter.com/w8S5Y8xDiy
3 years ago today, I was there in the U.S. Capitol. We were minutes away from being violently attacked. I saw what happened, I felt what happened. And so did you.— James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) January 7, 2024
Donald Trump is a traitor to the United States of America. Don’t ever forget it. https://t.co/FCNwmuot3F pic.twitter.com/CrTOojBLzo
3 years ago today, I was there in the U.S. Capitol. We were minutes away from being violently attacked. I saw what happened, I felt what happened. And so did you. https://t.co/W9yPWOpBhF pic.twitter.com/ssHMm7Wf2B— Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) January 7, 2024
All we can say is WOOF, dude.
Well, and thanks because this was GREAT Twitchy fodder.
