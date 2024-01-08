Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Shares the DUMBEST J6 Pic-Tweet of 'Em ALL and the (Copypasta) Backfire is DELICIOUS

Hillary Clinton Might Turn the Replies Back Off After This Fiery but Mostly...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on January 08, 2024
Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Do you guys remember when Rep. Steve Cohen ate a bucket of fried chicken during Barr's hearing? He was an embarrassment then and of course, he's an embarrassment now. We're not entirely sure WHY he posted this bizarre picture of himself from January 6 to somehow prove how brave he was but ... it was a mistake.

A HUGE mistake.

And a hilarious one. 

So let's start with the basic dragging first:

Seriously, what the Hell?

We're STILL trying to figure that part out.

We're not entirely sure what the contraption on his head is supposed to be BUT it looks like he's wearing a plastic bag.

HAAAAAAAAAA

He did answer this one:

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we'd see Biden's blonde, hairy legs under the pool water. 

No? Too early for a joke about Biden's leg hair?

Fair point.

We didn't say it. The colonel did.

Heh.

And now for the copypasta - if you are unfamiliar with copypasta, basically it's when people take a post (or some other text) and repost in a funny, mocking manner. For example:

All we can say is WOOF, dude.

Well, and thanks because this was GREAT Twitchy fodder.

======================================================================

