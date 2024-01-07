It Is So ON! Bill Ackman Calls Down the Thunder On Higher Ed in BRUTAL Post After Media Targets His Wife

Thinking our pals in the media and academia are about to FA and FO.

And the FO is going to be quite unpleasant.

Bill Ackman is taking no prisoners now that Business Insider has targeted his wife and accused HER of plagiarism.

We're not even kidding.

He's pissed:

Last night, no one at @MIT had a good night’s sleep.



Yesterday evening, shortly after I posted that we were launching a plagiarism review of all current MIT faculty, President Kornbluth, members of MIT’s administration, and its board, I am sure that an audible collective gasp… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 7, 2024

Ok, so this post is REALLY REALLY REALLY long ... it may in fact be the longest post we've ever seen before. But hey, it's hard to blame the guy considering they're threatening his wife. We'd probably go scorched Earth as well.

Some highlights from the post:

Yesterday evening, shortly after I posted that we were launching a plagiarism review of all current MIT faculty, President Kornbluth, members of MIT’s administration, and its board, I am sure that an audible collective gasp could be heard around the campus. Why? Well, every faculty member knows that once their work is targeted by AI, they will be outed. No body of written work in academia can survive the power of AI searching for missing quotation marks, failures to paraphrase appropriately, and/or the failure to properly credit the work of others.

This is getting good ...

But it wasn’t just the MIT faculty that did not sleep last night. The @Harvard faculty, its governing board members, and its administrative leadership did not sleep either. Because why would we stop at MIT?Don’t we have to do a deep dive into academic integrity at Harvard as well? What about Yale, Princeton, Stanford, Penn, Dartmouth? You get the point. While we are going to do a detailed review of plagiarism at MIT, we are not going to be the only ones who do so. Every college and university in the world is going to have to do the same for themselves. They will do so because they will need to validate all plagiarism accusations, or someone else will do it for them. The best approach, however, is probably to launch an AI startup to do this job (I would be interested in investing in one) as there is plenty of work to do, and many institutions won’t have the resources to do it on their own. Perhaps more importantly, the donors are going to demand that the review is done by an independent third party.

We highly encourage you to read the entire post because HOO BOY, it is so on.

Get your popcorn because we could be very well witnessing the end of Leftist indoctrinated and perhaps even PLAGIARIZED higher ed.

Ackman writing novels to bury the lead. This is all that matters and all that needs to be addressed. 🔥 It all down. pic.twitter.com/wHwdqZL7Cb — Amanda Jean (@AJAmmirabilis) January 7, 2024

Raise hell on @MIT. Academia has failed America. — FADDE (@fadde) January 7, 2024

Thank you, Mr. Ackman. For the past 30 years, I've watched in horror and sadness what the education system has done to this country. I'm so grateful for your clear and strategic thinking and for your willingness to accept risk. This is the way back. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) January 7, 2024

This is the way back.

Man, we hope so.

