Sucky Abigail Spanberger SUCKS, and My Dudes, She's Only Getting SUCKIER
The Lectern Guy's Post Hilariously EMBARRASSES Melodramatic, Blubbering, Emotional Dems Pr...
Former US Capitol Ofc's Pic-Post Whining That He's STILL Waiting for J6 Justice...
Do You Even History, BRO?! Liz Cheney SCHOOLED After Raging at Trump Over...
She Wasn't THERE: AOC's Weepy J6 Retelling Does NOT FAIL to Entertain and...
Brian Stelter Explains Why January 6 Gets So Much More Attention Than the...
Illegal Migrants Fight in Line Outside New York Shelter As Temperature Dips Dangerously...
Senator Misquotes Benjamin Franklin in Warning Us of Insurrection
Ibram X. Kendi Wrote That Whites Tried to 'Level the Playing Field' with...
Christopher Rufo Suspected of Being a Foreign Agent or Having Ties to the...
Jonathan Turley: New York's Lawsuit Against Bus Companies Is 'Motivated by Pure Hypocrisy'
'Domestic Terrorism' Bullied Gov. Mike DeWine Into Proposing Trans Restrictions
NAACP Says We Can't Allow Claudine Gay's Legacy Be Tarnished and Erased
Tom Nichols Attempts To Dunk On Chris Rufo and It Goes Very Poorly...

It Is So ON! Bill Ackman Calls Down the Thunder On Higher Ed in BRUTAL Post After Media Targets His Wife

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on January 07, 2024
Twitchy

Thinking our pals in the media and academia are about to FA and FO.

And the FO is going to be quite unpleasant.

Bill Ackman is taking no prisoners now that Business Insider has targeted his wife and accused HER of plagiarism.

Advertisement

We're not even kidding.

He's pissed:

Ok, so this post is REALLY REALLY REALLY long ... it may in fact be the longest post we've ever seen before. But hey, it's hard to blame the guy considering they're threatening his wife. We'd probably go scorched Earth as well. 

Some highlights from the post:

Yesterday evening, shortly after I posted that we were launching a plagiarism review of all current MIT faculty, President Kornbluth, members of MIT’s administration, and its board, I am sure that an audible collective gasp could be heard around the campus.

Why? Well, every faculty member knows that once their work is targeted by AI, they will be outed. No body of written work in academia can survive the power of AI searching for missing quotation marks, failures to paraphrase appropriately, and/or the failure to properly credit the work of others.

This is getting good ... 

But it wasn’t just the MIT faculty that did not sleep last night. The @Harvard faculty, its governing board members, and its administrative leadership did not sleep either. Because why would we stop at MIT?Don’t we have to do a deep dive into academic integrity at Harvard as well?

What about Yale, Princeton, Stanford, Penn, Dartmouth? You get the point.

While we are going to do a detailed review of plagiarism at MIT, we are not going to be the only ones who do so.

Every college and university in the world is going to have to do the same for themselves. They will do so because they will need to validate all plagiarism accusations, or someone else will do it for them.

The best approach, however, is probably to launch an AI startup to do this job (I would be interested in investing in one) as there is plenty of work to do, and many institutions won’t have the resources to do it on their own. Perhaps more importantly, the donors are going to demand that the review is done by an independent third party.

Recommended

The Lectern Guy's Post Hilariously EMBARRASSES Melodramatic, Blubbering, Emotional Dems Preening About J6
Sam J.
Advertisement

We highly encourage you to read the entire post because HOO BOY, it is so on.

Get your popcorn because we could be very well witnessing the end of Leftist indoctrinated and perhaps even PLAGIARIZED higher ed. 

This is the way back.

Man, we hope so.

======================================================================

Related:

LOL! Former US Capitol Ofc. TORCHED for Posting Cosplay Photo-Op to Whine About Waiting for J6 Justice

Do You Even History, BRO?! Liz Cheney SCHOOLED After Raging at Trump Over the Civil War and OOF

She Wasn't THERE: AOC's Weepy J6 Retelling Does NOT FAIL to Entertain and Annoy TF Out of Twitter (Watch)

BAHAHA! Parker Molloy Complains That Zuckerberg's Threads is Wildly Transphobic Annnd LOL Now We're Dead

EPIC, Kick-Butt Thread DEBUNKS Lefty Mouth-Breathers Claiming Political Parties MAGICALLY Switched Places

======================================================================

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Lectern Guy's Post Hilariously EMBARRASSES Melodramatic, Blubbering, Emotional Dems Preening About J6
Sam J.
Former US Capitol Ofc's Pic-Post Whining That He's STILL Waiting for J6 Justice for Officers BACKFIRES
Sam J.
Do You Even History, BRO?! Liz Cheney SCHOOLED After Raging at Trump Over the Civil War and OOF
Sam J.
She Wasn't THERE: AOC's Weepy J6 Retelling Does NOT FAIL to Entertain and Annoy TF Out of Twitter (Watch)
Sam J.
Sucky Abigail Spanberger SUCKS, and My Dudes, She's Only Getting SUCKIER
Sam J.
Senator Misquotes Benjamin Franklin in Warning Us of Insurrection
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Lectern Guy's Post Hilariously EMBARRASSES Melodramatic, Blubbering, Emotional Dems Preening About J6 Sam J.
Advertisement