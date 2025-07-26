House Homeland Security Dems' Attempt to Mock Trump Admin Officials Is ANOTHER Party Backfire

You'd think the Democrats would be wanting to take a break from the self-owns this week, but apparently not.

A couple days ago The Democrats' account served up this doozy that was supposed to highlight "Trumpflation" but only kicked Biden right where it counts. Apparently somebody didn't check the dates:

Democrats actually posted this chart pic.twitter.com/BKemkBjFEj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 24, 2025

The Dems obviously weren't content with only one giant rake stomp this week.

It started when the Trump Homeland Security account posted this to X:

The House Homeland Security Committee Democrats' account set themselves up like bowling pins with this response:

LOL.

Do these people remember the previous four years? They certainly hope the rest of us don't.

Maybe they're triggered because Trump DHS officials don't use preferred pronouns and allow people to stroll illegally across the border by the millions.

It’s so funny to me that some weirdo comms staffer on the Homeland minority staff thought he this was a good idea lol.



You write press releases for a living - these two public servants are securing the border. https://t.co/BU82YNNmfN — Will Mascaro 🇺🇸 (@thewillmascaro) July 25, 2025

Sorry, but Harry is as awesome as his photo suggests. https://t.co/3ETf3A3c5R — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 26, 2025

The actual admin:



…safe to say patriots like @TriciaOhio & @MrHfones are absolutely CRUSHING it and are securing the border at an unprecedented rate! https://t.co/KfZfaXYVR8 pic.twitter.com/ydjj4tXwQ7 — Mike Joyce (@mjoyce317) July 25, 2025

We'll take that over the previous administration and their insane policies any day of the week.

You seriously wanted to go there? pic.twitter.com/g3wBmha6k3 — Deb Heine (@NiceDeb) July 26, 2025

You sure you want to go there? pic.twitter.com/sIAeJBHQ2X — Dawgs Dog (@Callingalldawgz) July 26, 2025

So it's safe to say that the Homeland Security Dems' attempted mockery backfired almost as bad as The Democrats' "Trumpflation" dig.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

