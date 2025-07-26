VIP
VIP
VIP
House Homeland Security Dems' Attempt to Mock Trump Admin Officials Is ANOTHER Party Backfire

Doug P. | 9:13 AM on July 26, 2025
imgflip

You'd think the Democrats would be wanting to take a break from the self-owns this week, but apparently not. 

A couple days ago The Democrats' account served up this doozy that was supposed to highlight "Trumpflation" but only kicked Biden right where it counts. Apparently somebody didn't check the dates:

The Dems obviously weren't content with only one giant rake stomp this week.

It started when the Trump Homeland Security account posted this to X: 

The House Homeland Security Committee Democrats' account set themselves up like bowling pins with this response: 

LOL.

Do these people remember the previous four years? They certainly hope the rest of us don't. 

Maybe they're triggered because Trump DHS officials don't use preferred pronouns and allow people to stroll illegally across the border by the millions. 

We'll take that over the previous administration and their insane policies any day of the week. 

So it's safe to say that the Homeland Security Dems' attempted mockery backfired almost as bad as The Democrats' "Trumpflation" dig. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

