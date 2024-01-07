She Wasn't THERE: AOC's Weepy J6 Retelling Does NOT FAIL to Entertain and...
Do You Even History, BRO?! Liz Cheney SCHOOLED After Raging at Trump Over the Civil War and OOF

Sam J.
January 07, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Liz Cheney has made such a mockery of herself over the past few years that we almost have to wonder if this was some sort of 4D Level Chess she worked out with Trump to somehow help him win the nomination in 2024. She has gone from one of his most dedicated supporters (having voted with him 93% of the time) to being some unhinged, emotional nutjob watching his every move so she can complain about him on social media in hopes of entertaining her newfound 'fans' on the Left who actually still don't like her BUT tolerate her because Trump bad.

It would be sad if she hadn't done this all to herself.

Now we just point and laugh.

Liz sat on a committee handpicked by Nancy Pelosi and helped the government punish Americans for protesting ... and she thinks she has any place lecturing any other member of the GOP about what they support?

Sit all the way down, Liz.

Short, but it works.

Gosh, who knew?

It is when you're Liz Cheney and looking for any reason to go after and attack Trump because that's all you know how to do these days and the only way anyone pays attention to you.

