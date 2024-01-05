TPUSA Removes Morgan Ariel Because Her Antisemitic Posts are 'Out of Sync' With...
Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How LITTLE Vetting Illegals Get As Biden Flies Them ALLLL Over the Country

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on January 05, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As if you weren't already worried about our leaking sieve of a southern border, the good folks at America First Legal put together this terrifying thread about how little vetting is actually being done as Biden flies illegals all over the country.

Especially over the holidays.

Take a look:

Keep going.

Do we honestly have any idea who is entering our country? 

This doesn't exactly make us feel all that confident ... just sayin'.

Scary eh? We can't carry a nail file onto an airplane or bring our own water but hey, that illegal promising he's not a member of Hamas and is only seeking asylum because his country is at war ... they totally believe him. He's AOK.

And if we question Biden or the illegal?

WHITE SUPREMACY. RACISM. XENOPHOBIA!

Biden's America.

Yay.

Yikes.

Lucky us.

Almost as if it's being done on purpose.

Hrm.

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGALS TSA

