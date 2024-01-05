Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How LITTLE Vetting Illegals Get As Biden Flies Them ALLLL Over the Country

As if you weren't already worried about our leaking sieve of a southern border, the good folks at America First Legal put together this terrifying thread about how little vetting is actually being done as Biden flies illegals all over the country.

Especially over the holidays.

Take a look:

/1✈️THREAD — Over the holiday travel season, @stclairashley @BillMelugin_ and others witnessed multitudes of illegal aliens traveling through airports and boarding flights across the country.



We just launched an investigation into TSA’s vetting of these illegal aliens… pic.twitter.com/8TpWpCUgCk — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) January 5, 2024

Keep going.

/2 Reportedly, these groups of individuals each carried plastic bags containing their belongings and a phone and were accompanied by an interpreter—all presumably paid for by NGOs.



See video: https://t.co/f6pW8l5OTG — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) January 5, 2024

/3 TSA recognizes that “[a]viation is a preferred target for terrorists seeking to conduct spectacular mass-casualty attacks that cause economic damage and garner widespread media attention.” — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) January 5, 2024

Do we honestly have any idea who is entering our country?

This doesn't exactly make us feel all that confident ... just sayin'.

/4 …But while the TSA rigorously screens law-abiding Americans, it effectively takes illegal aliens at their word for their identities. pic.twitter.com/eRy0BiPeH3 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) January 5, 2024

Scary eh? We can't carry a nail file onto an airplane or bring our own water but hey, that illegal promising he's not a member of Hamas and is only seeking asylum because his country is at war ... they totally believe him. He's AOK.

And if we question Biden or the illegal?

WHITE SUPREMACY. RACISM. XENOPHOBIA!

/5 In October 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection released statistics showing that they detained more people on the FBI terror watch list in fiscal year 2023 than the last six fiscal years combined. pic.twitter.com/cszMXrNnoP — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) January 5, 2024

Biden's America.

Yay.

/6 In November 2023, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified at a congressional hearing that 56 FBI joint terrorism task forces are occupied with threats coming across the border, and Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas could not confirm that CBP detains every suspected terrorist that… — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) January 5, 2024

/7 See for yourself: https://t.co/ne7aIHOhVR — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) January 5, 2024

Yikes.

/8 As a reminder, you’re paying for all of it… https://t.co/h2MwwtqyLx — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) January 5, 2024

Lucky us.

/9 The unauthorized mass migration of millions of illegal aliens into the interior of the United States is a national security risk being facilitated by the Biden Administration and NGOs that profit from taxpayer-subsidized interstate travel. — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) January 5, 2024

Almost as if it's being done on purpose.

Hrm.

