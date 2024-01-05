SHOCKER --> Media Dragged for Trying to Make EXCUSES for LGBTQ Iowa High...
DHS Chief Mayorkas' Dodging, Denial and Deflection in This Interview Is Nothing Short...
Mark Cuban Goes Full ARGLE BARGLE RAR in Back and Forth With Ashley...
WOW: Techno Fog Drops Another SCATHING Thread of Epstein Files and It's Getting...
Vivek Ramaswamy Predicts Liberal Reporter's Every Move
We Regret to Inform You That Viral Epstein/Rob Reiner Tweet Floating Around Is...
DEI Administrator Declares DEI DOA and There Was Much Rejoicing
OOF: WaPo Journo Gets Ratioed AND Noted for Her 'White Supremacy' Question to...
Look in the Mirror: Claudine Gay Laments 'War to Unravel Faith' in Places...
Another Not-Insurrection: Pro-Palestine Protesters Shut Down California State Capitol
'Sweating to the Oldies' Madonna Sparks Ageism Controversy With Tour Performance (Video)
Massie Suggests Novel Approach on Illegals: Stop Incentivizing Dems to Ignore the Crime
Is She Running As a Democrat? Nikki Haley's Been Flubbing Easy Topics for...
This POTUS Brag About How Much Biden's Saving You on Gas Is Getting...

White Woman (NBC Journo) MELTS DOWN When Vivek Ramaswamy Dismantles Her Woke 'White Supremacy' BS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on January 05, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Boy howdy, the super white media is super mad at Vivek Ramaswamy for calling their woke BS out over and over again. They are so dedicated to making 'white supremacy' the greatest threat this country is facing right now and people like Vivek refusing to let that go, people with a big microphone, are problematic.

Advertisement

This interview on NBC is about five minutes long and full disclosure, we couldn't stand listening to her screeching, obnoxious voice for the entire video. The more Vivek refused to allow her to control the conversation and make him a racist villain, the louder and angrier she got.

Kudos to you if you can make it all the way though - we tapped out.

Watch:

Poor thing.

She's not used to people who don't just let wealthy, privileged, Leftist, white women walk all over them. Thinking she needs to buckle up.

See what we mean?

Definitely looks like someone who smelt it and dealt it.

Just sayin'.

Because the minority is talking back.

Duh.

Recommended

WOW: Techno Fog Drops Another SCATHING Thread of Epstein Files and It's Getting WORSE for Bill Clinton
Sam J.
Advertisement

Irony is pretty ironic ... don't you think?

======================================================================

Related:

Mark Cuban Goes Full ARGLE BARGLE RAR in Back and Forth With Ashley St. Clair Over His Lame DEI Thread

WOW: Techno Fog Drops Another SCATHING Thread of Epstein Files and It's Getting WORSE for Bill Clinton

We Regret to Inform You That Viral Epstein/Rob Reiner Tweet Floating Around Is Fake ... Fake Fake Fake

Drew Holden Shreds Media and Their 'Horrifically Bad' Takes About Claudine Gay in Receipt-Filled THREAD

Old ABC Footage Caught on a Hot Mic About Epstein Goes VIRAL Now That Epstein Files Have Dropped (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ABC WHITE SUPREMACY VIVEK RAMASWAMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOW: Techno Fog Drops Another SCATHING Thread of Epstein Files and It's Getting WORSE for Bill Clinton
Sam J.
SHOCKER --> Media Dragged for Trying to Make EXCUSES for LGBTQ Iowa High School Mass Shooter
Sam J.
Mark Cuban Goes Full ARGLE BARGLE RAR in Back and Forth With Ashley St. Clair Over His Lame DEI Thread
Sam J.
We Regret to Inform You That Viral Epstein/Rob Reiner Tweet Floating Around Is Fake ... Fake Fake Fake
Sam J.
OOF: WaPo Journo Gets Ratioed AND Noted for Her 'White Supremacy' Question to Vivek Ramaswamy
Grateful Calvin
DHS Chief Mayorkas' Dodging, Denial and Deflection in This Interview Is Nothing Short of Infuriating
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOW: Techno Fog Drops Another SCATHING Thread of Epstein Files and It's Getting WORSE for Bill Clinton Sam J.
Advertisement