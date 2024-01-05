White Woman (NBC Journo) MELTS DOWN When Vivek Ramaswamy Dismantles Her Woke 'White Supremacy' BS (Watch)

Boy howdy, the super white media is super mad at Vivek Ramaswamy for calling their woke BS out over and over again. They are so dedicated to making 'white supremacy' the greatest threat this country is facing right now and people like Vivek refusing to let that go, people with a big microphone, are problematic.

This interview on NBC is about five minutes long and full disclosure, we couldn't stand listening to her screeching, obnoxious voice for the entire video. The more Vivek refused to allow her to control the conversation and make him a racist villain, the louder and angrier she got.

Kudos to you if you can make it all the way though - we tapped out.

Watch:

Vivek handles Regime Media like a boss.



NBC News reporter Dasha Burns has a meltdown as Vivek shreds her scripted reality. pic.twitter.com/PUuhjZl7Dj — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 5, 2024

Poor thing.

She's not used to people who don't just let wealthy, privileged, Leftist, white women walk all over them. Thinking she needs to buckle up.

This is a white woman lecturing an Indian about white supremacy. Just stop and think about that. — Henry Jones Jr. (@hnryjonesjr) January 5, 2024

See what we mean?

Don’t find someone that looks at you like this “lady” looks at Vivek 😬 pic.twitter.com/D3u52enKTD — Derek Wade Miller (@OleBeeM) January 5, 2024

Definitely looks like someone who smelt it and dealt it.

Just sayin'.

Why is the Star Trek hairstyle lady so angry — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) January 5, 2024

Because the minority is talking back.

Duh.

“Why aren’t you concerned about white supremacy?” says the white woman scold who talks all over the brown person and renders a perfect illustration of white supremacy. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) January 5, 2024

Irony is pretty ironic ... don't you think?

