WOW: Techno Fog Drops Another SCATHING Thread of Epstein Files and It's Getting WORSE for Bill Clinton

Techno Fog dropped ANOTHER thread of new info from the Epstein files docs yesterday and early this morning. We didn't think it could get much worse than 'Clinton likes them young' for Bill Clinton but ... we were wrong.
It gets worse.
Take a look:
NEW:— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 4, 2024
More Jeffrey Epstein files have been unsealed.
Starting with the testimony of a minor who was abused by Epstein.
Thread. pic.twitter.com/RkzwWw0RMp
One of Bill's advisers as well.
But this isn't where it gets worse ... that's coming up.
Here we see the addition of other John Does and witnesses (some new) -— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 4, 2024
All with potential knowledge of "Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein's sexual trafficking"
Bill Clinton
Doug Band (Clinton advisor)
Prince Andrew
Sophie Biddle pic.twitter.com/KMIAnoY0z4
This is where it gets worse for ol' Bubba.
More on Bill Clinton - and his threats to a publisher to protect Epstein (and thus himself).— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 4, 2024
"B. Clinton walked into [Vanity Fair] and threatened them not to write sex-trafficing articles about his good friend" Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/seeeTkf9zk
He threatened Vanity Fair not to write about his GOOD FRIEND Epstein.
Sadly, they caved.
The Epstein method of operation is well known at this point, but it's important to see the words of his victims.— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 4, 2024
One victim brought other high school girls to Epstein.
Epstein wanted her "emancipated" so she could live with him. pic.twitter.com/k7CWblMVFh
Epstein was just a monster. As is Bill Clinton and other alleged 'customers'.
Recommended
Period, the end.
One of the known John Does is Sarah Kellen.— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 5, 2024
An investigating officer testified to Kellen's knowledge of her involvement with recruiting girls.
He interviewed ~30 girls; Epstein would lure the girls in and then sexually abuse them. (Like I said, the known method.) pic.twitter.com/5NeDqAbgcC
The 'known method'.
Allegations from a victim:— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 5, 2024
Epstein sexually trafficked her to "prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well-known Prime Minister, and other world leaders."
He was "lending" her out to "obtain potential blackmail information." pic.twitter.com/0PcS5mEmvs
Lending her out.
Like she's property.
Many of the documents reference innocent John Does (doctors, witnesses, etc.).— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 5, 2024
There are, however, a few more unknown John Does who are alleged perpetrators. Documents will be released on those John Does.
Unfortunately, the media and lying "influencers" have led many to believe…
From the rest of this post:
Unfortunately, the media and lying "influencers" have led many to believe that all the John Does are perpetrators. That's completely false. And infuriating.This is the second batch of Epstein docs - we'll be updating as more batches are filed with the Court.
This. ^
SO much noise out there. And again, this is why we continue to look to Techno Fog for updates.
Stay tuned (and eat your Wheaties!)
