WOW: Techno Fog Drops Another SCATHING Thread of Epstein Files and It's Getting WORSE for Bill Clinton

Techno Fog dropped ANOTHER thread of new info from the Epstein files docs yesterday and early this morning. We didn't think it could get much worse than 'Clinton likes them young' for Bill Clinton but ... we were wrong.

Advertisement

It gets worse.

Take a look:

NEW:



More Jeffrey Epstein files have been unsealed.



Starting with the testimony of a minor who was abused by Epstein.



Thread. pic.twitter.com/RkzwWw0RMp — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 4, 2024

One of Bill's advisers as well.

But this isn't where it gets worse ... that's coming up.

Here we see the addition of other John Does and witnesses (some new) -



All with potential knowledge of "Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein's sexual trafficking"



Bill Clinton

Doug Band (Clinton advisor)

Prince Andrew

Sophie Biddle pic.twitter.com/KMIAnoY0z4 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 4, 2024

This is where it gets worse for ol' Bubba.

More on Bill Clinton - and his threats to a publisher to protect Epstein (and thus himself).



"B. Clinton walked into [Vanity Fair] and threatened them not to write sex-trafficing articles about his good friend" Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/seeeTkf9zk — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 4, 2024

He threatened Vanity Fair not to write about his GOOD FRIEND Epstein.

Sadly, they caved.

The Epstein method of operation is well known at this point, but it's important to see the words of his victims.



One victim brought other high school girls to Epstein.



Epstein wanted her "emancipated" so she could live with him. pic.twitter.com/k7CWblMVFh — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 4, 2024

Epstein was just a monster. As is Bill Clinton and other alleged 'customers'.

Period, the end.

One of the known John Does is Sarah Kellen.



An investigating officer testified to Kellen's knowledge of her involvement with recruiting girls.



He interviewed ~30 girls; Epstein would lure the girls in and then sexually abuse them. (Like I said, the known method.) pic.twitter.com/5NeDqAbgcC — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 5, 2024

The 'known method'.

Allegations from a victim:



Epstein sexually trafficked her to "prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well-known Prime Minister, and other world leaders."



He was "lending" her out to "obtain potential blackmail information." pic.twitter.com/0PcS5mEmvs — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 5, 2024

Lending her out.

Like she's property.

Many of the documents reference innocent John Does (doctors, witnesses, etc.).



There are, however, a few more unknown John Does who are alleged perpetrators. Documents will be released on those John Does.



Unfortunately, the media and lying "influencers" have led many to believe… — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 5, 2024

From the rest of this post:

Unfortunately, the media and lying "influencers" have led many to believe that all the John Does are perpetrators. That's completely false. And infuriating.This is the second batch of Epstein docs - we'll be updating as more batches are filed with the Court.

This. ^

SO much noise out there. And again, this is why we continue to look to Techno Fog for updates.

Advertisement

Stay tuned (and eat your Wheaties!)

======================================================================

Related:

We Regret to Inform You That Viral Epstein/Rob Reiner Tweet Floating Around Is Fake ... Fake Fake Fake

Brian Stelter's New Metaphor for BRAVE AND STUNNING Journalists Protecting MUH Democracy Goes SO Wrong

Story Disappears in 3, 2, 1 --> Iowa High School Mass Shooter Appears to Be LGBTQ/Trans Activist (Pics)

Drew Holden Shreds Media and Their 'Horrifically Bad' Takes About Claudine Gay in Receipt-Filled THREAD

Old ABC Footage Caught on a Hot Mic About Epstein Goes VIRAL Now That Epstein Files Have Dropped (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.