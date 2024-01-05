Mark Cuban Goes Full ARGLE BARGLE RAR in Back and Forth With Ashley...
WOW: Techno Fog Drops Another SCATHING Thread of Epstein Files and It's Getting WORSE for Bill Clinton

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on January 05, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Techno Fog dropped ANOTHER thread of new info from the Epstein files docs yesterday and early this morning. We didn't think it could get much worse than 'Clinton likes them young' for Bill Clinton but ... we were wrong.

It gets worse.

Take a look:

One of Bill's advisers as well.

But this isn't where it gets worse ... that's coming up.

This is where it gets worse for ol' Bubba.

He threatened Vanity Fair not to write about his GOOD FRIEND Epstein.

Sadly, they caved.

Epstein was just a monster. As is Bill Clinton and other alleged 'customers'.

Period, the end.

The 'known method'.

Lending her out.

Like she's property.

From the rest of this post:

Unfortunately, the media and lying "influencers" have led many to believe that all the John Does are perpetrators. That's completely false. And infuriating.This is the second batch of Epstein docs - we'll be updating as more batches are filed with the Court.

This. ^ 

SO much noise out there. And again, this is why we continue to look to Techno Fog for updates.

Stay tuned (and eat your Wheaties!)

BILL CLINTON EPSTEIN HILLARY CLINTON

