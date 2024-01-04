Brian Stelter's New Metaphor for BRAVE AND STUNNING Journalists Protecting MUH Democracy Goes SO Wrong

You guys remember Brian Stelter, yes? If not, don't feel too bad, Tater is fairly forgettable. He used to work for CNN until he became too unsufferable for even them.

Who even knew that was possible?

Welp, it would appear Stelter is still up to his insufferable ways pretending that journalists are actually more than just annoying mouthpieces for Democrat propaganda.

Journalists, no matter how flawed, are like smoke detectors in a house. Fewer alarms make a democracy more vulnerable. This is from @TheBeatWithAri last night 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/gsrhhIrY5T — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 4, 2024

Wait, we thought they were firefighters?

Smoke detectors? What now?

We don't even know where to start with this ... luckily the rest of Twitter did.

Regime journalists are not the smoke detector, they are the fire. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 4, 2024

Ironically, they are the threat.

Yup.

Brian, serious question. How can you balance that sentiment with the way that the media has written off conservative journalists for doing hard hitting and impactful journalism? pic.twitter.com/25wtK2Judz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 4, 2024

Insurrection? MAGA Extremists? Trump? January 6?

He's probably got some reason that makes no sense.

If the smoke detector is faulty, it's useless, Brian. — Pam D (@soirchick) January 4, 2024

Mainstream media 'journalists' have become partisan propagandists.



They are the arsonists burning down our shared understanding of reality.



The fewer of them, the better. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) January 4, 2024

"Journalists" like you are more like molotov cocktails — Shamika Teller (@ShaMikaWhoSeeks) January 4, 2024

I thought y'all were firefighters? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 4, 2024

We see what she did there.

Boomity.

You’re all like the boy who cried wolf. And you know how that ended. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) January 4, 2024

Sometimes democracy needs fewer alarms, Brian. pic.twitter.com/3yLUNfhWyM — Will, the Teruo Nakamura of Burgum stans (@spudhawg) January 4, 2024

Yes! We knew there was a Jamaal Bowman joke to be made here somewhere.

LMFAO



You aren't firefighters. You aren't saviors. You're propagandists. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) January 4, 2024

Journos only make things worse.

Journalists are smoke detectors that only go off for certain types of fires. — Tucker’s Furrowed Brow (@Chimp_HQ) January 4, 2024

And THAT is the truth.

