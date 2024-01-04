Brian Stelter's New Metaphor for BRAVE AND STUNNING Journalists Protecting MUH Democracy Goes SO Wrong

Is She Running as a Democrat? Nikki Haley Flubs Yet Another Easy Topic...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:25 PM on January 04, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

You guys remember Brian Stelter, yes? If not, don't feel too bad, Tater is fairly forgettable. He used to work for CNN until he became too unsufferable for even them.

Who even knew that was possible?

Welp, it would appear Stelter is still up to his insufferable ways pretending that journalists are actually more than just annoying mouthpieces for Democrat propaganda.

Wait, we thought they were firefighters?

Smoke detectors? What now?

We don't even know where to start with this ... luckily the rest of Twitter did.

Ironically, they are the threat.

Yup.

Insurrection? MAGA Extremists? Trump? January 6? 

He's probably got some reason that makes no sense.

We see what she did there.

Boomity.

Yes! We knew there was a Jamaal Bowman joke to be made here somewhere.

Journos only make things worse.

And THAT is the truth.

