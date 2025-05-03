Hero Worship: Fawning PBS Host Makes Sure Nancy Pelosi Knows Clapping Crowd Loves Her

President Donald Trump recently signed an Executive Order to defund the Democrats-loving duo of NPR and PBS, and it’s easy to see why. ‘Unbiased’ PBS aired a love-fest (they called it an 'interview') with Democrat Representative Nancy Pelosi. Everyone in the audience loved her, and so did the PBS host.

Have a look. (WATCH)

This is hysterical. After a half-hour fawning “interview," PBS host Geoff Duncan gushes to Nancy Pelosi:



"You might not be able to hear it, but there's a lot of applause in the room here for you!"



Pelosi: “Thank you, PBS!"



Totally 'non-partisan' stuff here! pic.twitter.com/dXzJYFi4jn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

We can’t defund them fast enough! — George Denton (@LGDenton) May 3, 2025

Should’ve happened long ago... — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

Yes, it should have.

Posters say it’s easy to see PBS's stark difference in coverage of Republicans versus Democrats. There’s a receipt pulled from the full Pelosi ‘interview’ video to prove it.

They gush over Democrats and are hostile to Republicans. It's very obvious. And that's why we shouldn't be funding them. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 3, 2025

One of his 'questions' was: “Democrat policies have objectively helped the middle class; what can Democrats do to help get that message across?"



Seriously. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

The opposite is true. There's good reason why the working class has been leaving the Democratic party. Because of bad trade policy, identity politics and luxury beliefs, like the open border. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 3, 2025

We see it, but those who PBS employs are willfully blind to it.

‘Conservative’ David Brooks (clearly not a conservative) says there’s no network as ‘straight down the line’ as PBS. Yes, we also laughed out loud like you’re doing now when we covered that soundbite overnight. (WATCH)

PBS’ “Conservative” David Brooks responds to Trump EO defunding NPR and PBS:



"Who's more straight down the line than we are?"



Brooks, one week ago:



Judge Dugan is “heroic” for trying to help an illegal evade federal law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/64bGdxasB5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

Yeah he's so objective and unbiased 🙄 — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) May 3, 2025

You’re not imagining PBS ‘looking up’ to their fellow Democrats.

Omg. He's looking at her like a little kid looks at their favorite super hero. Cringey. — Caroline_MAGA (@Caroline_MAGA1) May 3, 2025

If you’re looking for a special person to spend your life with, just find someone who will love you like PBS loves Democrats. That’s the strongest love of all.