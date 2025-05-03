Hero Worship: Fawning PBS Host Makes Sure Nancy Pelosi Knows Clapping Crowd Loves Her

There Is No Chaos: Scott Jennings Sets the Record STRAIGHT on Who Is...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on May 03, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

President Donald Trump recently signed an Executive Order to defund the Democrats-loving duo of NPR and PBS, and it’s easy to see why. ‘Unbiased’ PBS aired a love-fest (they called it an 'interview') with Democrat Representative Nancy Pelosi. Everyone in the audience loved her, and so did the PBS host.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Yes, it should have.

Posters say it’s easy to see PBS's stark difference in coverage of Republicans versus Democrats. There’s a receipt pulled from the full Pelosi ‘interview’ video to prove it.

We see it, but those who PBS employs are willfully blind to it.

