Drew Holden Shreds Media and Their 'Horrifically Bad' Takes About Claudine Gay in Receipt-Filled THREAD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on January 04, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

We love a good thread from Drew Holden.

Nobody keeps receipts like this guy.

And his thread about all of the 'awful takes' we've seen this past week from people outraged that former president of Harvard, Claudine Gay resigned because she's a plagiarizing antimsemite is filled with some hilariously AWFUL receipts.

Sometimes we just sit and scratch our heads at these people.

Kudos to the Free Beacon - they've done a TON of work on this story. 

Who knew calling out Harvard's president for grossly blatant plagiarism and fraud would be seen as a bad thing? 

We are so kidding, by the way. We knew the minute she resigned our pals on the Left and in the media would be going full, 'REPUBLICANS POUNCE' and blaming white supremacy. It's all they know how to do.

CNN is gonna CNN.

How long do you all think it will take the media to figure out they're being racist by making excuses for the fraud because of her skin color?

Because it's not Black women's fault if they have to commit fraud to get ahead?

Alrighty then.

Crazy.

We know.

Even Elon Musk noticed how ridiculous the AP's take was.

Creative liberties.

Heh.

Because of course.

Meanwhile, if a Harvard student plagiarizes they are expelled.

What a great example, right?

This is ANOTHER horrific miscarriage of journalism.

Fixed it for him.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HARVARD DREW HOLDEN CLAUDINE GAY

