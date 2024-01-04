Drew Holden Shreds Media and Their 'Horrifically Bad' Takes About Claudine Gay in Receipt-Filled THREAD

We love a good thread from Drew Holden.

Nobody keeps receipts like this guy.

And his thread about all of the 'awful takes' we've seen this past week from people outraged that former president of Harvard, Claudine Gay resigned because she's a plagiarizing antimsemite is filled with some hilariously AWFUL receipts.

🧵Thread🧵



It’s been a day of awful takes from the media about the resignation of former president Claudine Gay from Harvard. @FreeBeacon



I’d like to show you some of the worst. Follow along ⤵️https://t.co/2kRniKCmts — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2024

Sometimes we just sit and scratch our heads at these people.

Before we dive in, quick backstory. Gay resigned in the wake of allegations of plagiarism that @FreeBeacon (particularly @aaronsibarium) has reported on extensively. You can read the ones that immediately preceded her resignation here: https://t.co/fEApfk3Hnk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2024

Kudos to the Free Beacon - they've done a TON of work on this story.

A number of outlets wanted to blame anything but Gay for her own academic fraud. @nytimes blamed “a proxy fight over campus politics” for her resignation.



It isn’t clear how this proxy fight could have caused her to commit plagiarism. pic.twitter.com/IOw8y8B3bH — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2024

@politico did the same, blaming conservatives for doing journalism about a powerful person who had committed fraud. pic.twitter.com/2bnPbhdSLS — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2024

Who knew calling out Harvard's president for grossly blatant plagiarism and fraud would be seen as a bad thing?

We are so kidding, by the way. We knew the minute she resigned our pals on the Left and in the media would be going full, 'REPUBLICANS POUNCE' and blaming white supremacy. It's all they know how to do.

And @CNN’s @MattEganCNN included perhaps the most head spinning word salad to explain how it wasn’t actually plagiarism. (H/t @SteveGuest ) pic.twitter.com/uUG0tZIu0G — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2024

CNN is gonna CNN.

That Gay could have been the victim of her own bad behavior wasn’t something some folks in the media could accept.



Instead, many blamed racism. Here’s @ibramxk, who perhaps thinks that racism did the plagiarizing. pic.twitter.com/qFdS2jL1KA — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2024

How long do you all think it will take the media to figure out they're being racist by making excuses for the fraud because of her skin color?

Because it's not Black women's fault if they have to commit fraud to get ahead?

Alrighty then.

And I’m sure you’ll be equally surprised to hear that @nhannahjones did the same thing. pic.twitter.com/jztOkOshA6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2024

Her coworker @MaraGay did the same thing in this mind melting interview. (H/t @tomselliott) pic.twitter.com/Ray1seagWv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2024

@NBCNews convened a panel to figure out if racism was the culprit and — you’ll never believe this — @SymoneDSanders said that it was. pic.twitter.com/Ld1zDjoXy1 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2024

Crazy.

We know.

Perhaps the best take, by my lights, was @AP, who is outraged that conservatives appear to have discovered the new “weapon” of journalism.



Luckily, AP and the rest of the gang have largely abandoned that mantle. pic.twitter.com/v7SikhTnZR — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2024

Even Elon Musk noticed how ridiculous the AP's take was.

And as @peterjhasson and others have pointed out @AP took some creative liberties with their history, too. pic.twitter.com/2Nvp28JiUD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2024

Creative liberties.

Heh.

More examples in the piece. The media didn’t exactly cover themselves in glory today. Link again is here: https://t.co/2kRniKCmts — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2024

And fear not. Gay still has a job…teaching at Harvard. pic.twitter.com/6NCtDWN8g2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2024

Because of course.

Meanwhile, if a Harvard student plagiarizes they are expelled.

What a great example, right?

Media reaction summed up: pic.twitter.com/WUl7iFGi9H — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2024

They haven’t stopped. Was waiting on something ridiculous from @washingtonpost and they didn’t disappoint.



No mention in the tweet about what actually caused Gay to resign: her penchant for plagiarizing https://t.co/wryUFdFaQC — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 4, 2024

One thing that I think this coverage makes clear: the mainstream media views themselves as in a pitched battle to defend not just Gay but any other powerful person who’s wrongdoing was exposed by conservatives.



That’s a horrific miscarriage of journalism. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 4, 2024

This is ANOTHER horrific miscarriage of journalism.

Fixed it for him.

