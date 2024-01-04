Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! Sean Lennon's Post Explaining What DEI REALLY Stands for Is Hilarious PERFECTION

Guess Why Biden's 'Saving Democracy' Speech at Valley Forge Was Moved Up a...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on January 04, 2024
Meme

You know, intellectuals, professors, Lefties, and people who like to pretend they actually care SO MUCH about racism and stuff in this country could learn a thing or two from Sean Lennon when it comes to DEI.

Why complicate what it really means, ya' know?

Take a look:

Dumb Evil Idiots.

That works ... although we also think Dumb Emotional Idiots works as well. But hey, he's the famous person here, right?

Hrm.

That's a tougher one.

Lennon had an answer for this one as well:

This one also works.

That works too.

More true than most want to admit.

So many good ideas ... so little time.

Learn something new every day, eh?

