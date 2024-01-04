Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! Sean Lennon's Post Explaining What DEI REALLY Stands for Is Hilarious PERFECTION

You know, intellectuals, professors, Lefties, and people who like to pretend they actually care SO MUCH about racism and stuff in this country could learn a thing or two from Sean Lennon when it comes to DEI.

Why complicate what it really means, ya' know?

Take a look:

Have you guys heard of DEI? It stands for ‘Dumb Evil Idiots.’ — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) January 3, 2024

Dumb Evil Idiots.

That works ... although we also think Dumb Emotional Idiots works as well. But hey, he's the famous person here, right?

Correct. Now do PhD. — 3Beekmanplace (@beekmanplace78) January 3, 2024

Hrm.

That's a tougher one.

Now do ESG, in schools. — IrreverentBoomer (@Loubell888) January 4, 2024

Lennon had an answer for this one as well:

Exploiting Seems Good — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) January 4, 2024

This one also works.

DEI is just a corporate version of what social credit scores will become for individuals later.

Resist at all costs! — World Alternative Media (@WorldAltMedia) January 3, 2024

I always thought it stood for

Division

Exclusion

Inequality — The Duchess Of Mega MAGA (@MrsBodington) January 3, 2024

That works too.

Also stands for Marxism. — Fall of Rome (@Romesfinaldays) January 3, 2024

More true than most want to admit.

'Destroys Every Ideal' — Star Lasswell (@StarLasswell1) January 3, 2024

So many good ideas ... so little time.

oh.. I did NOT realize that. Thanks! — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) January 4, 2024

Learn something new every day, eh?

