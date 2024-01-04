Dude. NO: Mark Cuban DEI-Splaining to Elon Musk in Ridiculously WRONG Thread Backfires SPECTACULARLY

Let us help Mark Cuban out ... he has zero clue about what DEI is and has zero business lecturing or 'informing' anyone else about it. Especially not Elon Musk who has had to deal with the fallout around DEI several times over.

Advertisement

But hey, if he insists on embarrassing TF out of himself we'll humor him and embarrass him.

We're givers that way.

Let me help you out and give you my thoughts on DEI

1. Diversity

Good businesses look where others don't, to find the employees that will put your business in the best possible position to succeed.

You may not agree, but I take it as a given that there are people of various… https://t.co/L00fl6ggUD — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 3, 2024

From the rest of his lengthy post:

You may not agree, but I take it as a given that there are people of various races, ethnicities, orientations, etc that are regularly excluded from hiring consideration. By extending our hiring search to include them, we can find more qualified people. The loss of DEI-Phobic companies is my gain. 1a. We live in a country with very diverse demographics. In this era where trust in businesses can be hard to come by, people tend to connect more easily to people who are like them. Having a workforce that is diverse and representative of your stakeholders is good for business.

Yes, we did some grammar clean-up on his post. What a train wreck, seriously.

But wait, there's more!

2. Equity

Treating people equally does not mean treating them the same.

I made the mistake for a lot of years thinking it did.



Equity is a core principle of business.

Put your employees in a position to succeed. Recognize their differences and play to their strengths where… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 3, 2024

From another post of his that's rather long and a grammatical train wreck:

Recognize their differences and play to their strengths wherever possible. It is not a hard concept. But it is not easy to implement. Most workforces don't have the depth of management to do this well. When it's not done well it can create tension and resentment.

And yet, there's more!

3. Inclusion

One of my favorite sayings is that "Great employees reduce the stress of those around them"



Great companies create environments that reduce unnecessary stress of their employees (Im not talking hitting quota or getting the product out the door stress),… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 3, 2024

More from Cuban (and yes, we fixed this too):

Great companies create environments that reduce unnecessary stress on their employees (I'm not talking about hitting quota or getting the product out the door stress), which in turn increases productivity. This is what Inclusion is all about. Making all employees, no matter who they are or how they see themselves, feel comfortable in their environment and able to do their jobs.

You'd think a guy with this much money could at least hire someone to check his posts before he sends them, yes? Woof.

4. Why DEI is like HealthCare

One of the lessons I've learned in healthcare is that most CEOs don't know and don't really want to know where their healthcare benefit dollars are going. In their minds, its not part of the core competency of their business. As a result… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 3, 2024

And more:

As a result, they waste a shitload of money on less-than-quality care for their employees, and more often than not it's their sickest and lowest-paid employees that subsidize the rebates and deductibles (Sicker employees have to pay up to their deductible, healthy don't) So what does this have to do with DEI ? Like health care, DEI is not seen as a core competency in most companies. It's just a huge expense. Intellectually they see the benefit of DEI. But they don't have time to focus on it So it turns into a check box that they hope they don't have to deal with beyond having HR do a report to the board and legal tells them they are covered. When anything that impacts all of your employees is pretty much a checklist item to the CEO, there is a good chance that it's not going to work well and you are going to have employees who are not comfortable for a lot of different reasons. Which in turn creates resentment towards DEI policies and training. Which in turn makes it harder on the managers trying to implement it When companies do DEI well, you see a well-run, successful company.

Advertisement

So many errors.

And it's really dumb as well, but you knew that already.

5. So what's the conclusion ?

If you don't think there is a need for DEI and it doesn't create a competitive advantage for your company, just look at the @x posts/replies/quotes below.



These are the same people that work for you or are your co-workers. Everyone is… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 3, 2024

We got nothin' ...

Everyone is entitled to their POV, but these same feelings, even if they are not said out loud, are heard loud and clear at work.

Even in that one sentence, we had to make TWO corrections.

Yikes, right?

Also, he has no idea what DEI is.

It’s actually scary that this dude has no idea what DEI actually is. https://t.co/QvT0eACEyD — RBe (@RBPundit) January 4, 2024

What's even scarier is he thinks he does and can lecture others about it. Yup.

======================================================================

Related:

Why Oh WHY Would She Do THAT?! LOL! Hillary Clinton's Actions AFTER Epstein List Drops SOOO Very Telling

Techno Fog Cuts Through ALL the Noise and BS With DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread on the Epstein Files

ROFL! Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Hilariously FAILS Plagiarism Checker and NO, We're Not Joking

Biden Learns the Hard Way 'MAGA Extremists' Are DONE Putting Up With His Hate and Anti-America Rhetoric

Trans Woman (in Other Words, a Dude) SCHOOLED on Biology After Claiming Men Can Get Periods Too

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.