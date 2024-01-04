Techno Fog Cuts Through ALL the Noise and BS With DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread on the Epstein Files

As Twitchy readers (and everyone not living under a rock) know, the Jeffrey Epstein files have been unsealed, and HOO BOY. Now, as usual, when any sort of long-awaited story breaks there is a wealth of crazy out there which is why this editor waited for a bit to let the dust settle PLUS we knew Techno Fog would drop a concise and detailed thread including information people want and need to know.

Advertisement

The Jeffrey Epstein files have been unsealed. We have the documents



Here are the most important John Does.



We start with Bill Clinton - John Doe #36 - whose deposition was essential to provide info on his relationship with Maxwell and Epstein



Thread. pic.twitter.com/P4bicftJm9 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 3, 2024

Take a gander.

Testimony from one witness:



Q: "Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton?"



A: "He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls."



👀 pic.twitter.com/bAXCWJ44gn — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 3, 2024

Wow.

WOW wow.

That's a biggie although let's be honest, is anyone shocked to read this?

Keep going.

Note - there are more batches of documents that haven't been uploaded by the Giuffre/Maxwell attorneys.



Pardon any delay; many documents relate to John Does who were merely witnesses or doctors.



(The influencers and media lied to you about many John Does.)



See photo below. pic.twitter.com/1MMkOSklD3 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 4, 2024

This is where things seem to get confusing ... so many John (and Jane!) Does.

And see? 'Influencers and media' lied, which is why we held back.

Allegations against Prince Andrew -



Maxwell and Epstein put Prince Andrew's hand on a minor's (17 years old) breast.



(As Andrew cupped the breast of another girl who wasn't a minor.) pic.twitter.com/rUEmYi9c0a — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 4, 2024

And sadly again, nobody is at all surprised.

Jeffrey Epstein admitted to one witness that the allegations against him were true.



His excuse? "they lied about their age" pic.twitter.com/TiW4FOFBxO — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 4, 2024

Who else was a visitor to Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach mansion?



According to one witness:



Michael Jackson. pic.twitter.com/KrsTQCTo0v — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 4, 2024

You know he's bad, he's bad ... you know it.

Victim Virginia Giuffre states she slept with billionaire Tom Pritzker (another John Doe) "once"



Pritzker is a member of the prestigious Aspen Institute and Executive Chairman of Hyatt Hotels.



hello @AspenInstitute pic.twitter.com/z1QDfNfCkG — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 4, 2024

He's also the governor of Illinois' cousin.

Just sayin'.

More allegations by Virginia Giuffre -



She was trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell to have sex with Prince Andrew.



Maxwell directed her to have sex with billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin. pic.twitter.com/Tjnciypy7m — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 4, 2024

Witness testimony:



Magician David Copperfield was a guest at Epstein's house. They were described as friends.



Copperfield performed magic tricks and asked if she "was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls." pic.twitter.com/WsQRnVtCYv — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 4, 2024

David Copperfield.

Techno serves up the goods. Meanwhile everyone else is pounding the refresh button...🤣 pic.twitter.com/fyJw0aaAk1 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) January 4, 2024

Exactly.

As usual, Techno Fog did not disappoint.

======================================================================

Related:

Marc Lamont Hill DEMANDS Next Harvard President Be a Black Woman and HELLOOO BACKFIRE

Advertisement

ROFL! Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Hilariously FAILS Plagiarism Checker and NO, We're Not Joking

Biden Learns the Hard Way 'MAGA Extremists' Are DONE Putting Up With His Hate and Anti-America Rhetoric

KJP's Smug Comments on Texas Sending Illegals to Sanctuary Cities Makes Things Hilariously WORSE (Watch)

Trans Woman (in Other Words, a Dude) SCHOOLED on Biology After Claiming Men Can Get Periods Too

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.