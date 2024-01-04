DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Says There's a Backlog of 3 Million Asylum Proceedings
Techno Fog Cuts Through ALL the Noise and BS With DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread on the Epstein Files

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  7:11 AM on January 04, 2024
Sarah D.

As Twitchy readers (and everyone not living under a rock) know, the Jeffrey Epstein files have been unsealed, and HOO BOY. Now, as usual, when any sort of long-awaited story breaks there is a wealth of crazy out there which is why this editor waited for a bit to let the dust settle PLUS we knew Techno Fog would drop a concise and detailed thread including information people want and need to know.

Take a gander.

Wow.

WOW wow.

That's a biggie although let's be honest, is anyone shocked to read this?

Keep going.

This is where things seem to get confusing ... so many John (and Jane!) Does.

And see? 'Influencers and media' lied, which is why we held back.

And sadly again, nobody is at all surprised.

You know he's bad, he's bad ... you know it.

He's also the governor of Illinois' cousin.

Just sayin'.

David Copperfield.

Exactly.

As usual, Techno Fog did not disappoint.

