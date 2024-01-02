KJP's Smug Comments on Texas Sending Illegals to Sanctuary Cities Makes Things Hilariously WORSE (Watch)

BREAKING: Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns (Wonder If She Plagiarized Her Resignatio...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on January 02, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Karine Jean-Pierre has outed herself as a major racist.

No, really.

Only a racist would come down on Sanctuary Cities actually acting like you know, Sanctuary Cities, and 'migrants' being able to travel around the country freely. Seems Biden's tweet/post-writer and ridiculous excuse-maker thinks it's shameful for Texas to send illegals to cities where they supposedly WANT and welcome them.

Watch this hot mess:

She followed up with her own post:

Yes, it's totally all the Republican's fault that our southern border is a leaky sieve and breaking records when it comes to illegals crossing it. She does realize the only people dumb enough to believe her still think Biden is doing a decent job, especially with the economy, yes?

She's just a joke and an unfunny one at that.

See? That's a solution.

It's all fun and games to virtue signal and pretend that you're tolerant and kind until someone makes you put your money where your big, virtue-signaling mouth is. Does anyone else want to tell Brandon Johnson and Eric Adams to suck it up?

See? Super racist. Xenophobic. Bigoted! ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Did we do that right?

Because Republicans pounce, that's why.

Annnd fin.

