KJP's Smug Comments on Texas Sending Illegals to Sanctuary Cities Makes Things Hilariously WORSE (Watch)

Karine Jean-Pierre has outed herself as a major racist.

No, really.

Only a racist would come down on Sanctuary Cities actually acting like you know, Sanctuary Cities, and 'migrants' being able to travel around the country freely. Seems Biden's tweet/post-writer and ridiculous excuse-maker thinks it's shameful for Texas to send illegals to cities where they supposedly WANT and welcome them.

Watch this hot mess:

WH Press Secretary: "It is shameful" to send illegal aliens to sanctuary cities pic.twitter.com/8LZVvN6OHS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 2, 2024

She followed up with her own post:

While House Republicans have voted to cut border agents, @POTUS has requested that Congress provide more agents and more resources to effectively manage and secure the border. We continue to pursue a bipartisan agreement that will give DHS the personnel and resources they need. pic.twitter.com/m4ff0MzJOK — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 2, 2024

Yes, it's totally all the Republican's fault that our southern border is a leaky sieve and breaking records when it comes to illegals crossing it. She does realize the only people dumb enough to believe her still think Biden is doing a decent job, especially with the economy, yes?

She's just a joke and an unfunny one at that.

Cool, let’s send them back home then https://t.co/EoRury4v7l — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 2, 2024

See? That's a solution.

No one likes to be confronted with the negative ramifications of their choices. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) January 2, 2024

It's all fun and games to virtue signal and pretend that you're tolerant and kind until someone makes you put your money where your big, virtue-signaling mouth is. Does anyone else want to tell Brandon Johnson and Eric Adams to suck it up?

Wait - is @PressSec suggesting immigrants (legal or not) should be denied their right to freedom of travel?

Because the SCOTUS has spoken at length on that issue lolhttps://t.co/rqrWRAXAg2 — Allen Harris (@crash_matrix) January 2, 2024

See? Super racist. Xenophobic. Bigoted! ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Did we do that right?

Then why do they call themselves sanctuary cities? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 2, 2024

Because Republicans pounce, that's why.

Annnd fin.

