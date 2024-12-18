Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has set her sights on Elon Musk the last few days. As the Democrat Party’s official schoolmarm, she does not approve of the billionaire working so closely with President-Elect Donald Trump. She was so distraught she sent a letter to Trump showing her disapproval. Trump’s team replied by calling her ‘Pocahontas.’

Now, Musk has taken the trolling one step further. He is using Grok to create AI images of Warren, that make fun of her past false assertions of being Native American.

Look at this.

Guess who this is? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XHWcgIa04W — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2024

A certain US Senator who lied about being a Native American to get a job at Harvard? 🤣



*cough* @SenWarren — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 17, 2024

We have a problem with liars who say they’re native and take native benefits when they’re only 1/1024 Indian, like many non indigenous people everyone in America — Brandon Roberts (@Cr82worship777) December 18, 2024

The problem is with "white people" who lie about their ancestry to gain profits and advancements above everyone else — sick-of-politics (@sdrodbuster) December 18, 2024

Taking Musk’s cue, many posters decided to use Grok to create their own Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren images.

I am sure Pocahontas is very pleased with Native Americans swinging in favor of Donald Trump in the 2024 election. pic.twitter.com/LZAUOk3D22 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 17, 2024

Guess who this is , Lmao 🤣. pic.twitter.com/TGosZPGeMy — cmarin (@cmir_r) December 17, 2024

Dances with Debts 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Cgd21cMbM6 — Sam Moore (@Bigjokker1400) December 18, 2024

Great news: Project 2025 is bringing back the Redskins! Check out their new helmets: pic.twitter.com/XKa8lN2idD — Caitlyn’s Pup (@kaitlynspup) December 18, 2024

Grok is doing a fine job! One prompt & there it is. pic.twitter.com/jxmZi9vyC5 — Logic & Facts (Reality Matters) (@Zubi_Freeman) December 18, 2024

I'm thinking 🤔 she needs a few beers now!!!! — Gini Buss 💯🇺🇸 (@gini_buss) December 18, 2024

How do you do fellow Natives? pic.twitter.com/NEHRjEfTM9 — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) December 17, 2024

As a Tribal Elder, Liz “Pocahontas” Warren has been promoted to



“Dances with Delusion” pic.twitter.com/XnWcJJHeCu — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) December 18, 2024

Grok doesn't hold back. pic.twitter.com/lW8ZUuKB57 — Govinda the poojit visa god (@GrandOldPappy) December 18, 2024

Hopefully Pocahontas has a change of wardrobe soon pic.twitter.com/4ciAqahZ8f — Sunshine Sunnybunz (@SunshineS58469) December 18, 2024

Tuesday night, Warren took to MSNBC to continue her warpath against Musk and Trump’s relationship. Thankfully, since it was MSNBC, only a dozen or more people heard her ridiculous ranting.