Grok ‘N’ Troll: Elizabeth Warren Finally Becomes Native American Thanks to AI and Elon Musk

Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on December 18, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has set her sights on Elon Musk the last few days. As the Democrat Party’s official schoolmarm, she does not approve of the billionaire working so closely with President-Elect Donald Trump. She was so distraught she sent a letter to Trump showing her disapproval. Trump’s team replied by calling her ‘Pocahontas.’ 

Now, Musk has taken the trolling one step further. He is using Grok to create AI images of Warren, that make fun of her past false assertions of being Native American.

Look at this.

Many posters volunteered to answer Musk’s question.

Posters are very familiar with dishonest Democrat.

Taking Musk’s cue, many posters decided to use Grok to create their own Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren images.

Scroll away!

Tuesday night, Warren took to MSNBC to continue her warpath against Musk and Trump’s relationship. Thankfully, since it was MSNBC, only a dozen or more people heard her ridiculous ranting.

