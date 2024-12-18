Hobbling Hero: Aged Actor’s Appearance Has Some Singing ‘Arnold Claus Is Coming to Town’

Action star and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was barely recognizable in New York City Tuesday morning. He was recorded hobbling down the sidewalk, flanked by bodyguards. The actor is currently filming a movie and was being ushered to his trailer. He was wearing a Christmas-themed sweater with gray hair and a beard. Many were shocked at how old Arnie looked.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Arnold Schwarzenegger being protected by five bodyguards in NYC this morning pic.twitter.com/ucexBd7nhf — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 17, 2024

It’s hard watching your favorite movie stars grow old, because in your mind’s eye you still picture them as they appeared in their early films.

That’s how this commenter feels.

It really is sad seeing all of my childhood superheroes: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis and Jean-Claude Van Damme get old.



As a child and young adult you feel like these movie star superhero martial artists and world-renowned bodybuilders would live… — The Truth (@The_x_Truth) December 17, 2024

Geezus! I had no idea that's what he looks like now, hate that he's got the old man walk now.



Crazy cause Sly still looks great & moves fine, and I think they're the same age. — KaneVision (@KaneVision) December 17, 2024

We don’t think Arnie‘s aged appearance is all movie make up. But, he is filming a Christmas movie and is playing Santa Claus. So, he definitely looks the part.

The Man with the Bag” is the name of this Christmas movie bringing Arnold and Alan Ritchson together! Arnold plays Santa. — T3 (@T3Justice) December 17, 2024

Dude went from Hercules to Santa Claus 🎅🏼 lmao — V i V 🌶️ (@yomomma_ha) December 17, 2024

Schwarzenegger got his start in movies way back in 1969 playing Hercules.

Some said the older Arnold looked fine and said it only makes him more believable as Santa. While others say they’re reminded to stay active.

people in the comments gotta work thru some issues, we should all be so lucky as to grow old and look like santa. — Mannyagni 🖍️ (@mannyagni) December 17, 2024

Wow. Father Time is undefeated. Not really sure why I expected different but I was literally looking past the old man expecting to find Arnold — DASH KENNEDY WILLIAMS (@Dash) December 17, 2024

Watching him walk to that trailer with anticipation in his step. Like a “can’t wait to take a load off these bones” , was sad to see. Reminds me that Father Time is undefeated, and makes me even reflect on my own age and how I need to move more. — Δrtchemist Doodle ✍🧙🏼‍♂️ (@doodle_dave_) December 17, 2024

Schwarzenegger has come a long way since originating the role of the Terminator.

Prime Arnie: “I’ll be back”. Current Arnie: “Ow! Me back!” — Martin Dwyer (@MurtDwyerSport) December 17, 2024

Dang man. That’s an old looking T-1000 😢 — Josh (@AmericanMadeAsn) December 17, 2024

Now, they call him the Infirminator. Yes, we know how horrible that joke was.

Arnold has had a good run from his bodybuilding days through his motion pictures.

Sad to see our heroes get old 😭 Arnold will always be a legend fr pic.twitter.com/fLPBPJMpDj — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) December 17, 2024

Get to the choppa pic.twitter.com/1opopTqU2y — Doge Whisperer 🐕 (@TDogewhisperer) December 17, 2024

Our action hero may be more of an in traction hero as of late, but Arnie still enjoys making films. So, we’re sure the 77-year old film star still has a few more roles to play.