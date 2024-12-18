Hobbling Hero: Aged Actor’s Appearance Has Some Singing ‘Arnold Claus Is Coming to Town’

Doctor! Doctor! Jill Biden Leaves Behind Teaching Career For Caregiving Position in Delawa...
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on December 18, 2024
AP Photo/Francois Mori, File

Action star and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was barely recognizable in New York City Tuesday morning. He was recorded hobbling down the sidewalk, flanked by bodyguards. The actor is currently filming a movie and was being ushered to his trailer. He was wearing a Christmas-themed sweater with gray hair and a beard. Many were shocked at how old Arnie looked.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

It’s hard watching your favorite movie stars grow old, because in your mind’s eye you still picture them as they appeared in their early films.

That’s how this commenter feels.

We don’t think Arnie‘s aged appearance is all movie make up. But, he is filming a Christmas movie and is playing Santa Claus. So, he definitely looks the part.

Schwarzenegger got his start in movies way back in 1969 playing Hercules.

Some said the older Arnold looked fine and said it only makes him more believable as Santa. While others say they’re reminded to stay active.

Schwarzenegger has come a long way since originating the role of the Terminator.

Now, they call him the Infirminator. Yes, we know how horrible that joke was.

Arnold has had a good run from his bodybuilding days through his motion pictures.

Our action hero may be more of an in traction hero as of late, but Arnie still enjoys making films. So, we’re sure the 77-year old film star still has a few more roles to play.

Tags: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER CHRISTMAS ELDERLY FUNNY MOVIE NEW YORK

