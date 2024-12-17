New York Times Correspondent Says Posting Only on Bluesky 'Is Now Its Own Statement'

When word got around that Elon Musk was seriously considering purchasing Twitter, all of the delicate progressives, including a ton of journalists, claimed they were leaving Twitter, with their last tweets telling where to find them on Mastodon. You don't hear a lot about Mastodon these days, because liberals now have a social media platform with the partisan content moderation they so desperately wanted. Following the election, most liberals are posting to both Bluesky and X, even though they swore they'd left X. To be fair, some like Joy Reid and Alyssa Milano followed through and deleted their X accounts, and nothing of value was lost.

New York Times congressional correspondent Annie Karni has a theory: people like Liz Cheney and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who post exclusively to Bluesky are making a statement besides the one in their posts.

Posting a statement only on BlueSky (Cheney, AOC) is now its own statement. — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) December 17, 2024

Is the statement “we’re afraid of anyone who doesn’t agree with us seeing our statement”? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 17, 2024

Yes. It states, "I can only say things to people who I think already agree with me." — Mike Breslin, Ph.D. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mikebreslin815) December 17, 2024

It does make its own statement: they'd rather have their audience cut to a fraction of its size in exchange for not being challenged. As we reported, X's End Wokeness posted on Bluesky, "There are only two genders," and within 30 seconds, his post had been flagged and censored. That's the kind of discussion they want over at Bluesky.

