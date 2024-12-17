‘News’ Blues: Legacy Media Shivers and Weeps as Trump Ushers in Chilling ‘Age...
Disney Pulls Transgender Storyline From Pixar Streaming Series
Ruhle’s for Radicals: MSNBC Host Phoned Cordial ‘Hitler’ but Voted for Insulated Bunkered...
GOP Hellbent on Villainizing ‘Folks Looking to ‘Live Authentically’
Defenders of Norms and Democracy Want Biden to Unilaterally Ratify the Equal Rights...
VIP
Democrats' Chutzpah Ends Gun Control Debate Once and for All
NEA Given $207 Million Grant for Projects That Highlight the History of Systemic...
SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These...
CORRUPT: International Criminal Court Ignores Venezuela Growing Human Rights Offenses to A...
Biden Administration Looking to Hire Up to 1,200 DEI Bureaucrats
Mike Lee Slams the Brakes on Unelected Bureaucrats' New Car Seat Seatbelt Warning...
'Sharp as a Tack': X Users Suggest Alternative PolitiFact ‘Lie of the Year’
WOMP WOMP! Gerry Connolly Beats AOC for Ranking Democrat on House Oversight Committee...
Finger on the Pulse: Amy Klobuchar Passes Vital Legislation to Make the Bald...

New York Times Correspondent Says Posting Only on Bluesky 'Is Now Its Own Statement'

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 17, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

When word got around that Elon Musk was seriously considering purchasing Twitter, all of the delicate progressives, including a ton of journalists, claimed they were leaving Twitter, with their last tweets telling where to find them on Mastodon. You don't hear a lot about Mastodon these days, because liberals now have a social media platform with the partisan content moderation they so desperately wanted. Following the election, most liberals are posting to both Bluesky and X, even though they swore they'd left X. To be fair, some like Joy Reid and Alyssa Milano followed through and deleted their X accounts, and nothing of value was lost.

Advertisement

New York Times congressional correspondent Annie Karni has a theory: people like Liz Cheney and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who post exclusively to Bluesky are making a statement besides the one in their posts.

It does make its own statement: they'd rather have their audience cut to a fraction of its size in exchange for not being challenged. As we reported, X's End Wokeness posted on Bluesky, "There are only two genders," and within 30 seconds, his post had been flagged and censored. That's the kind of discussion they want over at Bluesky.

Recommended

‘News’ Blues: Legacy Media Shivers and Weeps as Trump Ushers in Chilling ‘Age of Accountability’
Warren Squire
Advertisement

***

Tags: LIZ CHENEY NEW YORK TIMES TWITTER AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘News’ Blues: Legacy Media Shivers and Weeps as Trump Ushers in Chilling ‘Age of Accountability’
Warren Squire
SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These Days, Cause It'll Make You Smile
Amy Curtis
GOP Hellbent on Villainizing ‘Folks Looking to ‘Live Authentically’
Brett T.
Ruhle’s for Radicals: MSNBC Host Phoned Cordial ‘Hitler’ but Voted for Insulated Bunkered Democrat
Warren Squire
Disney Pulls Transgender Storyline From Pixar Streaming Series
Brett T.
'Something Was WRONG': Another Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals Just How DISMAL Things Really Were
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘News’ Blues: Legacy Media Shivers and Weeps as Trump Ushers in Chilling ‘Age of Accountability’ Warren Squire
Advertisement