Gator Google: Alligator Alcatraz Is Officially on the Online Map and Is Receiving Rave Reviews

Alligator Alcatraz is open and on the map as of Tuesday. You can now get directions to the Florida Everglades illegal alien detention facility using Google Maps. You can leave reviews, too!

Check it out. (READ)

Alligator Alcatraz is OFFICIALLY on Google Maps! 🐊🔥 pic.twitter.com/TXOBcthePM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2025

Lol Google maps takes you there if you type it in, but it won't help you spell the name out like everything else. 😂 — Grumpy Pickles (@Grumpy_Pickles) July 1, 2025

Open for business! LFG! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 1, 2025

Let's go swimming down at the hole! pic.twitter.com/3l19vtN5Nz — gail jensen (@JensenGail76711) July 1, 2025

We don’t recommend visiting Alligator Alcatraz, especially on the scaly back of a gator.

Despite just officially opening on Tuesday, reviews are already being posted. Have a look.

Alligator Alcatraz has EXCELLENT Google reviews! 🐊 https://t.co/xSVtK8Ydxb pic.twitter.com/m6bmm5MOHF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2025

Lol it already has over 100 reviews with a 4.9 rating — RonniQ✝️ 🐱🐶🇺🇲✝️ (@ronniq75) July 1, 2025

Just dropped another 5 ⭐️ for it 😊 — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) July 1, 2025

The stay is wonderful I hear. Each guest gets a complementary pair of these. pic.twitter.com/wnS3V5L7J5 — 🇺🇸 Bruce wit a 🐝 (@TheBruceBallou) July 1, 2025

I hope they offer decent merch. pic.twitter.com/Fl6NACBmXa — S-M Robinson (@sunoxen) July 1, 2025

Fine dining at Aligator Alcatraz is on a whole different level. — Mike Bits & Bytes (@Bits_Bytes_Mike) July 1, 2025

The only official merch we’ve seen so far is a baseball cap worn by commentator Benny Johnson.

Commenters are wondering if there will be an official streaming cam on X on YouTube.

I want to see a crok cam! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 1, 2025

Yes! I said this yesterday, we need live web cam feeds!!!! — IrishBred v2 (@paulmccabeusa) July 1, 2025

Looks like they’ve enlisted some of the locals on camera duty.

You knew there would be memes, and the meme-makers did not disappoint. (WATCH)

President Donald Trump visited Alligator Alcatraz, along with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and others, on Tuesday to mark the official completion of the facility that was built in roughly a week. You could say they ‘gator done.’