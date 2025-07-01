Gator Google: Alligator Alcatraz Is Officially on the Online Map and Is Receiving Rave Reviews

Alligator Alcatraz is open and on the map as of Tuesday. You can now get directions to the Florida Everglades illegal alien detention facility using Google Maps. You can leave reviews, too!
Check it out. (READ)
Alligator Alcatraz is OFFICIALLY on Google Maps! 🐊🔥 pic.twitter.com/TXOBcthePM— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2025
it's real! pic.twitter.com/VJq1Pdmlxs— The Kosher Red Pill (@KosherRedPill) July 1, 2025
Lol Google maps takes you there if you type it in, but it won't help you spell the name out like everything else. 😂— Grumpy Pickles (@Grumpy_Pickles) July 1, 2025
Open for business! LFG!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 1, 2025
Let's go swimming down at the hole! pic.twitter.com/3l19vtN5Nz— gail jensen (@JensenGail76711) July 1, 2025
We don’t recommend visiting Alligator Alcatraz, especially on the scaly back of a gator.
Despite just officially opening on Tuesday, reviews are already being posted. Have a look.
Alligator Alcatraz has EXCELLENT Google reviews! 🐊 https://t.co/xSVtK8Ydxb pic.twitter.com/m6bmm5MOHF— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2025
Lol it already has over 100 reviews with a 4.9 rating— RonniQ✝️ 🐱🐶🇺🇲✝️ (@ronniq75) July 1, 2025
Just dropped another 5 ⭐️ for it 😊— Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) July 1, 2025
The stay is wonderful I hear. Each guest gets a complementary pair of these. pic.twitter.com/wnS3V5L7J5— 🇺🇸 Bruce wit a 🐝 (@TheBruceBallou) July 1, 2025
I hope they offer decent merch. pic.twitter.com/Fl6NACBmXa— S-M Robinson (@sunoxen) July 1, 2025
Fine dining at Aligator Alcatraz is on a whole different level.— Mike Bits & Bytes (@Bits_Bytes_Mike) July 1, 2025
The only official merch we’ve seen so far is a baseball cap worn by commentator Benny Johnson.
Commenters are wondering if there will be an official streaming cam on X on YouTube.
I want to see a crok cam!— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 1, 2025
Yes! I said this yesterday, we need live web cam feeds!!!!— IrishBred v2 (@paulmccabeusa) July 1, 2025
Looks like they’ve enlisted some of the locals on camera duty.
You knew there would be memes, and the meme-makers did not disappoint. (WATCH)
Let's goooooo 🐊😎 pic.twitter.com/zSC51IEvnd— 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝕏 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎 ᴹᴰ 👁️🗨️ (@Vox_Oculi) July 1, 2025
President Donald Trump visited Alligator Alcatraz, along with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and others, on Tuesday to mark the official completion of the facility that was built in roughly a week. You could say they ‘gator done.’
