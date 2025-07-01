Joy Reid Says Alligator Alcatraz Is a 'Concentration Camp' to Round Up Brown...
Gator Google: Alligator Alcatraz Is Officially on the Online Map and Is Receiving Rave Reviews

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:15 PM on July 01, 2025
Courtesy of the Office of Attorney General James Uthmeier via AP

Alligator Alcatraz is open and on the map as of Tuesday. You can now get directions to the Florida Everglades illegal alien detention facility using Google Maps. You can leave reviews, too!

Check it out. (READ)

We don’t recommend visiting Alligator Alcatraz, especially on the scaly back of a gator.

Despite just officially opening on Tuesday, reviews are already being posted. Have a look.

The only official merch we’ve seen so far is a baseball cap worn by commentator Benny Johnson.

Commenters are wondering if there will be an official streaming cam on X on YouTube.

Looks like they’ve enlisted some of the locals on camera duty.

You knew there would be memes, and the meme-makers did not disappoint. (WATCH)

President Donald Trump visited Alligator Alcatraz, along with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and others, on Tuesday to mark the official completion of the facility that was built in roughly a week. You could say they ‘gator done.’

BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RON DESANTIS

