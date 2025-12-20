As Operations Move to Columbus, Officials Vow Not to Work With ICE

Scott Adams Thanks Perma-TDS Dems for Helping Perpetuate Trump's 'Unmatched Political Skil...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on December 20, 2025
Twitchy

It seems as though ICE is ramping up its operations in Columbus, Ohio, and Mayor Andrew Ginther put out a message to residents not to hesitate to call 911 if they feel something isn't right; "Our police will not be used to carry out these operations," he informed the public in a video posted on Friday.

The mayor had put out a video earlier with Police Chief Elaine Bryant reassuring Columbus residents that the Columbus police department would not investigate them based solely on immigration status.

Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno had a message for the mayor and police chief.

Retired TV and newspaper journalist Darrel Rowland announec that "it's happening here."

About 95 percent of the replies were to tell ICE, "Good job." But there were dissenters:

Libs of TikTok noticed that Scott Stephens is the Executive Director of Communications & Engagement for Shaker City Schools, a suburb of Cleveland.

The mayor and police chief may have warned off the "brownshirts," but the American public stands behind ICE.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

