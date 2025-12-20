As Operations Move to Columbus, Officials Vow Not to Work With ICE

It seems as though ICE is ramping up its operations in Columbus, Ohio, and Mayor Andrew Ginther put out a message to residents not to hesitate to call 911 if they feel something isn't right; "Our police will not be used to carry out these operations," he informed the public in a video posted on Friday.

Columbus is proud to be a welcoming city. As federal immigration enforcement operations take place in our community, we want our immigrant neighbors to know you matter. You contribute to our economy, our culture, and the vibrancy of our city. We have your back, today and always. pic.twitter.com/AbauzratT5 — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) December 19, 2025

The mayor had put out a video earlier with Police Chief Elaine Bryant reassuring Columbus residents that the Columbus police department would not investigate them based solely on immigration status.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, OFFICIALS VOW NOT TO WORK WITH ICE



Democrat Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Elaine Bryant released a video AFFIRMING that their city and police force will NOT cooperate with ICE, and that they are protecting "everyone who calls Columbus home."



They want to… pic.twitter.com/02SXYLW1J2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 18, 2025

Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno had a message for the mayor and police chief.

Entering the US through a non designated port of entry, without a visa, or overstaying a visa is federal crime. The two in this video should be aware that impeding federal law enforcement efforts is also a crime. https://t.co/ah3sCQ3MVA — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) December 18, 2025

Democrat mayors suck. — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) December 19, 2025

Defund Ohio. Any state that allows sanctuary cities to harbor illegals doesn’t deserve any federal funds. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 18, 2025

Thank goodness I am moving out of this declining city — Dylan (@DLuxus) December 19, 2025

Retired TV and newspaper journalist Darrel Rowland announec that "it's happening here."

It's happening here...

A Dispatch reporter witnessed what appear to be four masked federal agents tackling a man on a bicycle and putting him into an unmarked carhttps://t.co/KKDTfI2vAN — Darrel Rowland (@darreldrowland) December 18, 2025

Man, you're lucky! I wish I could see that where I live. 🇺🇸 — Radagast_the_Brown (@RadagastdeBrown) December 20, 2025

Finally some good news — ZeldaLazar (@ZeldaLazar) December 20, 2025

I'm sorry this happened to you. — Christian (@zone2speed) December 19, 2025

So, he was being lawfully detained. Got it. — IvyWarriorEsq (@IvyMarine1908) December 20, 2025

Good, I hope you congratulated the officers. It’s outstanding what the heroes of ICE are doing. — Dean (@Dean865575) December 20, 2025

He was warned to self deport months ago . He chose not to. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — YourGrace (@YourGrace73) December 20, 2025

About 95 percent of the replies were to tell ICE, "Good job." But there were dissenters:

The brownshirts have arrived. This is not the America we grew up with. Make no mistake, this is a takeover by a fascist dictator. — scott stephens (@scottstephens3) December 19, 2025

Libs of TikTok noticed that Scott Stephens is the Executive Director of Communications & Engagement for Shaker City Schools, a suburb of Cleveland.

Scott Stephens, the Executive Director of Communications & Engagement for @shakerschools in Ohio, made a post online calling ICE "brownshirts" and thinks arresting criminal illegals is akin to a "takeover by a fascist dictator."



This person is paid with YOUR tax dollars. pic.twitter.com/mP6OYmHNqH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 19, 2025

Pathetic — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 20, 2025

Calling ICE “brownshirts” while cashing a taxpayer paycheck is a bold choice. — legislation (@legislationpage) December 19, 2025

So schools can’t teach reading or math, but their communications director is busy comparing ICE to Nazis. Our tax dollars hard at work folks. He should be terminated. — The Elephant in the Room (@elephant_23) December 19, 2025

The mayor and police chief may have warned off the "brownshirts," but the American public stands behind ICE.

