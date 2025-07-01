DYNAMIC DUO: President Trump and Ron DeSantis Team Up to Expedite Florida Deportations (WATCH)

This is an interesting development, and a welcome one.

President Trump confirmed that his administration will approve a request from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to use Florida National Guardsmen as immigration judges.

Advertisement

WATCH:

🚨 JUST IN: President Donald Trump confirms to Governor Ron DeSantis that the federal government will APPROVE Florida's request to use Florida National Guardsman as immigration judges



This will EXPEDITE deportations



DeSantis: "I'm sure Pam [Bondi] will approve."



Trump: "Yep."… pic.twitter.com/bl9OEcns7K — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 1, 2025

This comes on the heels of Florida fast-tracking Alligator Alcatraz, an illegal immigrant detention center.

Oh heck yes! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 1, 2025

Heck yes, indeed.

Great update — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) July 1, 2025

Absolutely great.

Reminder:

NONE of this would be necessary if Democrats enforced and followed constitutional immigration laws.



They suck. — CoolRick and 1 million others (@CoolRickCentral) July 1, 2025

Correct on all points.

Oh man, this is getting better and better!!! — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) July 1, 2025

We love all the winning.

President Trump and Ron DeSantis working together gives me hope for other potential alliances to be pieced back together.



Yeah, Doveryai, no proveryai and all that.



Yet at some point all patriots need to recognize what the alternative is and do the right thing. — AzBeto (@AzBeto1997) July 1, 2025

Truth.

DeSantis deserves all of the credit for this excellent idea. Thank President Trump for funding and supporting it. — Mary Angst (@marye_angst) July 1, 2025

They work well together.

All Governors could learn how to lead their states by following Governor DeSantis in the way he leads Florida. https://t.co/rkR0r793C2 — Charles Richardson (@Charlesorich) July 1, 2025

Yes.

MOAR.

This is the beauty of Desantis and Trump working together! Excellent! https://t.co/3y6pawbHaX — Eron Lusk 🇺🇸 (@EronLusk) July 1, 2025

Really is beautiful, isn't it?

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo codeto get 60% off your membership.



