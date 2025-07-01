DYNAMIC DUO: President Trump and Ron DeSantis Team Up to Expedite Florida Deportations (WATCH)

This is an interesting development, and a welcome one.
President Trump confirmed that his administration will approve a request from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to use Florida National Guardsmen as immigration judges.
WATCH:
🚨 JUST IN: President Donald Trump confirms to Governor Ron DeSantis that the federal government will APPROVE Florida's request to use Florida National Guardsman as immigration judges— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 1, 2025
This will EXPEDITE deportations
DeSantis: "I'm sure Pam [Bondi] will approve."
Trump: "Yep."… pic.twitter.com/bl9OEcns7K
This comes on the heels of Florida fast-tracking Alligator Alcatraz, an illegal immigrant detention center.
