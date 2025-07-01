D.C. Schools Think Your Kids Belong to Them: District Ends Delayed Enrollment Under...
DYNAMIC DUO: President Trump and Ron DeSantis Team Up to Expedite Florida Deportations (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:00 PM on July 01, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This is an interesting development, and a welcome one.

President Trump confirmed that his administration will approve a request from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to use Florida National Guardsmen as immigration judges.

WATCH:

This comes on the heels of Florida fast-tracking Alligator Alcatraz, an illegal immigrant detention center.

Heck yes, indeed.

Absolutely great.

Correct on all points.

We love all the winning.

Truth.

They work well together.

Yes.

MOAR.

Really is beautiful, isn't it?

