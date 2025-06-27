Trump Admin Fights to Save 175-Year-Old Family Farm from NJ Town’s Eminent Domain...
WOW, That's Fast! DeSantis Says Alligator Alcatraz will Be Ready to Open as Early as Tuesday

Eric V.
Eric V. | 5:30 PM on June 27, 2025
Walt Disney World Resort via AP, File

As Twitchy readers know, the state of Florida is in the process of constructing an ICE detention center colloquially known as Alligator Alcatraz. Proposed by Florida's AG James Uthmeier, and given federal approval on June 23rd, the project was expected to take a month before the facility was prepared to start housing as many as five thousand illegal aliens detained by ICE.

Constructing a five-thousand-bed detention facility at a vacant airfield in the heart of the Everglades in less than a month may seem ambitious, but this is Florida, and tackling big projects at record speed is in their DNA.

Construction began shortly after receiving DHS approval this week. This morning, Governor Ron DeSantis took Fox News host Steve Doocy on a tour and announced the facility would be ready to start housing detainees as early as this Tuesday.

Watch:

The rest of the post:

Florida's new illegal alien detention center will be surrounded by gators and pythons, and is RIGHT next to where they can board a plane to be deported."This is all 24 hours - 24 hours from now, you're gonna see even more. By Tuesday, this will be able to have intake of illegals." Governor Ron DeSantis said

"This is gonna be a FORCE MULTIPLIER!"

"If a criminal alien were to escape - you've got nowhere to go! [...] Trudge through the swamp and dodge alligators for 50-60 miles just to get to civilization?"

"This has no impact on Florida residents...logistically, this really answers the call. All you need is a little bus to move them 2,000 feet that way, they get on a plane and then they're gone."

Getting a facility of this scope up and operational in a week is impressive, but it shouldn't be surprising. As Governor DeSantis explained, Florida's Emergency Management Agency is overseeing the project. The same agency that rebuilt the Pine Island bridge in three days back in 2022.

Three days to go from this...

To this...

Getting a detention facility operational in a week, as impressive as that is, shouldn't surprise anyone.

The facility is going up so quickly, we hope ICE will be ready to staff it in time.

Alligator Alcatraz stands as an example of what a properly funded government can accomplish when it's motivated to do so.

Florida will have its new ICE detention center operational on Tuesday. If you believe that any Democrat Administration could accomplish what DeSantis is doing with Alligator Alcatraz, we have a high-speed rail system in California to sell you. (Rails not included)

