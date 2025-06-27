WOW, That's Fast! DeSantis Says Alligator Alcatraz will Be Ready to Open as Early as Tuesday

As Twitchy readers know, the state of Florida is in the process of constructing an ICE detention center colloquially known as Alligator Alcatraz. Proposed by Florida's AG James Uthmeier, and given federal approval on June 23rd, the project was expected to take a month before the facility was prepared to start housing as many as five thousand illegal aliens detained by ICE.

Constructing a five-thousand-bed detention facility at a vacant airfield in the heart of the Everglades in less than a month may seem ambitious, but this is Florida, and tackling big projects at record speed is in their DNA.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Alligator Alcatraz is ALREADY under construction in Florida, and will be ready to house over 5,000 illegals by NEXT MONTH



DHS and Florida are moving QUICKLY!



Can’t wait to see that alligator moat 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/SsdrmrBpvp — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 26, 2025

Construction began shortly after receiving DHS approval this week. This morning, Governor Ron DeSantis took Fox News host Steve Doocy on a tour and announced the facility would be ready to start housing detainees as early as this Tuesday.

Watch:

🚨 JUST IN: Alligator Alcatraz will be ready to house illegal aliens on TUESDAY - construction is moving at breakneck speed! Florida's new illegal alien detention center will be surrounded by gators and pythons, and is RIGHT next to where they can board a plane to be deported. "This is all 24 hours - 24 hours from now, you're gonna see even more. By Tuesday, this will be able to have intake of illegals." Governor Ron DeSantis said "This is gonna be a FORCE MULTIPLIER!" "If a criminal alien were to escape - you've got nowhere to go! [...] Trudge through the swamp and dodge alligators for 50-60 miles just to get to civilization?" "This has no impact on Florida residents...logistically, this really answers the call. All you need is a little bus to move them 2,000 feet that way, they get on a plane and then they're gone."

The rest of the post:

Florida's new illegal alien detention center will be surrounded by gators and pythons, and is RIGHT next to where they can board a plane to be deported."This is all 24 hours - 24 hours from now, you're gonna see even more. By Tuesday, this will be able to have intake of illegals." Governor Ron DeSantis said "This is gonna be a FORCE MULTIPLIER!" "If a criminal alien were to escape - you've got nowhere to go! [...] Trudge through the swamp and dodge alligators for 50-60 miles just to get to civilization?" "This has no impact on Florida residents...logistically, this really answers the call. All you need is a little bus to move them 2,000 feet that way, they get on a plane and then they're gone."

Getting a facility of this scope up and operational in a week is impressive, but it shouldn't be surprising. As Governor DeSantis explained, Florida's Emergency Management Agency is overseeing the project. The same agency that rebuilt the Pine Island bridge in three days back in 2022.

Three days to go from this...

To give you an idea of how amazing an accomplishment rebuilding this bridge was, this is what the Pine Island bridge looked like 4 days ago👇 — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) Oct 4, 2022

To this...

Construction on the Pine Island bridge has been completed today – just three days after construction began. Happy to have the state step in and help get our Pine Island residents back on their feet. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) Oct 4, 2022

Getting a detention facility operational in a week, as impressive as that is, shouldn't surprise anyone.

The facility is going up so quickly, we hope ICE will be ready to staff it in time.

New ICE agents ready to work! pic.twitter.com/5Ejmx08viG — PiolyUpdates (@PiolyUpdate) June 27, 2025

Alligator Alcatraz stands as an example of what a properly funded government can accomplish when it's motivated to do so.

If a Democrat did something like this (not that they would) it'd cost $100 billion and never have been completed. https://t.co/pKVA8KfV2x — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 27, 2025

Florida will have its new ICE detention center operational on Tuesday. If you believe that any Democrat Administration could accomplish what DeSantis is doing with Alligator Alcatraz, we have a high-speed rail system in California to sell you. (Rails not included)