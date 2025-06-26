Alligator Alcatraz: Construction of Illegal Alien Detention Site Begins in the Florida Everglades

CNN’s Jake Tapper Pushes Fake Narrative About Iran Bombing Mission and then Guest...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:50 AM on June 26, 2025
AP Photo/Jay Reeves

An illegal alien detention center on an abandoned airstrip in the Florida Everglades was just an idea less than a week ago. On Wednesday, construction on Alligator Alcatraz was already underway. Wow, that’s fast! 

Here’s more from NBC News. (WATCH)

Here’s local coverage. (WATCH)

An alligator army will surround this place.

Posters say the detention facility has a ‘border’ that no sane illegal alien will try to cross.

Each illegal alien detainee should be briefed on all the dangers of the swamp.

Commenters wonder how protesters will stage a demonstration.

You would think the fear of being held in an alligator-infested swamp or permanently imprisoned at CECOT in El Salvador would be enough to force illegal aliens to self-deport. It would be interesting to see the self-deportation numbers as Alligator Alcatraz nears completion.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DHS DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

