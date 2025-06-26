Alligator Alcatraz: Construction of Illegal Alien Detention Site Begins in the Florida Everglades

An illegal alien detention center on an abandoned airstrip in the Florida Everglades was just an idea less than a week ago. On Wednesday, construction on Alligator Alcatraz was already underway. Wow, that’s fast!
Here’s more from NBC News. (WATCH)
🚨 HOLY CRAP! Alligator Alcatraz is ALREADY under construction in Florida, and will be ready to house over 5,000 illegals by NEXT MONTH— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 26, 2025
DHS and Florida are moving QUICKLY!
Can’t wait to see that alligator moat 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/SsdrmrBpvp
Here’s local coverage. (WATCH)
🚨 JUST IN: Construction is SPEEDING UP at Alligator Alcatraz, Florida's new migrant detention center going in the middle of the Everglades and approved by the Trump administration— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 26, 2025
They are getting this thing up and running in NO TIME
It will soon house thousands of illegals! pic.twitter.com/os2K4xrZO9
That’s my state!! LFG!! pic.twitter.com/m6mt0szz0t— 🇺🇸Chelle🇺🇸 (@hottamali02) June 26, 2025
You and 6 million of your buddies are HIRED.— S.G (@RepublicWins) June 26, 2025
An alligator army will surround this place.
Posters say the detention facility has a ‘border’ that no sane illegal alien will try to cross.
Alligator Alcatraz is how illegals FIND OUT!— Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) June 26, 2025
They’ll REALLY find out if they try to escape 🤣— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 26, 2025
We have swamp puppies 20 foot pythons, sand panthers bobcats as big as Rottweilers so we really don't need a whole lot of security down there and it's going to only the area that is already established base Doesn't everybody wanna play with the swamp puppy or a bobcat?— Sheryl Travis (@trav93398) June 26, 2025
Each illegal alien detainee should be briefed on all the dangers of the swamp.
Commenters wonder how protesters will stage a demonstration.
I can’t wait to see how the protestors handle this scorching mess.— BANDIT (@BODARVILLE25) June 26, 2025
Imagine protesters going out there, they don't got the balls— altier oof (@Altair1945) June 26, 2025
If this doesn’t encourage self deport I can’t help you.— Mel (@MelindaSmi34529) June 26, 2025
June 26, 2025
You would think the fear of being held in an alligator-infested swamp or permanently imprisoned at CECOT in El Salvador would be enough to force illegal aliens to self-deport. It would be interesting to see the self-deportation numbers as Alligator Alcatraz nears completion.
