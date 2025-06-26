Alligator Alcatraz: Construction of Illegal Alien Detention Site Begins in the Florida Everglades

An illegal alien detention center on an abandoned airstrip in the Florida Everglades was just an idea less than a week ago. On Wednesday, construction on Alligator Alcatraz was already underway. Wow, that’s fast!

Here’s more from NBC News. (WATCH)

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Alligator Alcatraz is ALREADY under construction in Florida, and will be ready to house over 5,000 illegals by NEXT MONTH

DHS and Florida are moving QUICKLY!



Can’t wait to see that alligator moat 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/SsdrmrBpvp — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 26, 2025

Here’s local coverage. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Construction is SPEEDING UP at Alligator Alcatraz, Florida's new migrant detention center going in the middle of the Everglades and approved by the Trump administration



It will soon house thousands of illegals! pic.twitter.com/os2K4xrZO9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 26, 2025

An alligator army will surround this place.

Posters say the detention facility has a ‘border’ that no sane illegal alien will try to cross.

Each illegal alien detainee should be briefed on all the dangers of the swamp.

Commenters wonder how protesters will stage a demonstration.

You would think the fear of being held in an alligator-infested swamp or permanently imprisoned at CECOT in El Salvador would be enough to force illegal aliens to self-deport. It would be interesting to see the self-deportation numbers as Alligator Alcatraz nears completion.