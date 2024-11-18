End Wokeness' 'Two Genders' Post on Bluesky Doesn't Last 30 Seconds

As Twitchy reported just a bit ago, Ben Dreyfuss posted a hilarious thread about his experience on X alternative Bluesky, saying that his time on the liberally slanted social media platform had him considering writing a piece called, "Why I Am Leaving BlueSky After Two Days: I Don’t Want To Become A Republican But I’m Going To Be Backlashed Into It If I Stay." The breaking point, he said, was arguments that it was housing discrimination not to allow a trans woman to be your female roommate.

Dreyfuss said he tapped out after a zillion hours "arguing with trans leftists who were calling me a monster."

X's End Wokeness also has an account over at liberal utopia Bluesky, and he showed how it took seconds for his post, "There are only two genders," from being flagged and censored.

Got banned from BIuesky within the first 30 seconds for posting a biological fact pic.twitter.com/uxQzPVn2SR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 17, 2024

That was fast. It doesn't look like the topic is up for discussion on the platform.

You know the place is a joke when Adam Kinzinger signs up and posts, "I've seen enough to make a call: Bluesky is going to be a legit competitor to Twitter."

I love that Blue Sky is like this



Leftists are excluding themselves from mainstream society and surrounding themselves in a censored echo chamber



This will dull their reasoning skills and destroy their chances of thriving in the real world



MAGA wins over time with this dynamic — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 17, 2024

It will also give them a false sense of security in future elections as well. — MAGA (@wwwMAGA_) November 17, 2024

Holy wow, it was automated. They have an automated tool for censoring the most fundamental truths.



They were ready for you 😂 — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) November 17, 2024

I only lasted like 5 minutes as a test run 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/H1pwWjpgeH — Tank Blades (@TankBlades) November 17, 2024

"Woke up today blessed that Trump is my president. #MAGA #Trump" "Error. Not found. Account has been suspended."

Absolute censorship of conservative views … no wonder they're all calling Bluesky their new home.

Not at all an echo chamber. — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 17, 2024

This is why the democrats will never win again and I am completely okay with that.



They believe the answer to their loss is to become even more progressive and use more censorship. — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 17, 2024

Candidate Kamala Harris told CNN's Jake Tapper she was concerned that people were expressing themselves to millions and millions on social media "without oversight."

I know someone who got banned quicker 💀 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 17, 2024

I couldn't believe this was true (thought you were just spreading right-wing propaganda), so I tested it on my account, and I was immediately flagged and blocked. pic.twitter.com/IE9WIta1SH — hardmaru (@hardmaru) November 18, 2024

This is insane. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 17, 2024

I got 10 minutes out of it. pic.twitter.com/OlCf1l2lZk — Progressive New England (@ClownParty0000) November 17, 2024

This is what they wanted for the entire country. — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) November 17, 2024

Truth.

Same. Made an account and within two hours of posting “trans women are men”, I was suspended permanently. 🤣



And the weird thing is I had zero followers. So likely algorithms? pic.twitter.com/xm1T7ENjux — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) November 17, 2024

Talk about an echo chamber. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 17, 2024

Finally, the left's UTOPIA! Homogenized censorship. — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) November 17, 2024

Yep … they can't stop posting about how Bluesky is such a breath of fresh air after being on X, which is a haven for Nazis and white supremacists. They want contrary views censored before they can even see them and be offended.

