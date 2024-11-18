Jen Psaki Schooled on President Biden's Cabinet Picks and Their Experience
Yeah, Go With That! Jen Psaki Pushes Dems to Double Down on Trans...
Joe & Mika Crawl to Mar-a-Lago, Beg Trump for Mercy!

End Wokeness' 'Two Genders' Post on Bluesky Doesn't Last 30 Seconds

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on November 18, 2024
Bluesky

As Twitchy reported just a bit ago, Ben Dreyfuss posted a hilarious thread about his experience on X alternative Bluesky, saying that his time on the liberally slanted social media platform had him considering writing a piece called, "Why I Am Leaving BlueSky After Two Days: I Don’t Want To Become A Republican But I’m Going To Be Backlashed Into It If I Stay." The breaking point, he said, was arguments that it was housing discrimination not to allow a trans woman to be your female roommate.

Dreyfuss said he tapped out after a zillion hours "arguing with trans leftists who were calling me a monster."

X's End Wokeness also has an account over at liberal utopia Bluesky, and he showed how it took seconds for his post, "There are only two genders," from being flagged and censored.

That was fast. It doesn't look like the topic is up for discussion on the platform.

You know the place is a joke when Adam Kinzinger signs up and posts, "I've seen enough to make a call: Bluesky is going to be a legit competitor to Twitter."

"Woke up today blessed that Trump is my president. #MAGA #Trump"  "Error. Not found. Account has been suspended."

Absolute censorship of conservative views … no wonder they're all calling Bluesky their new home.

Candidate Kamala Harris told CNN's Jake Tapper she was concerned that people were expressing themselves to millions and millions on social media "without oversight."

Truth.

Yep … they can't stop posting about how Bluesky is such a breath of fresh air after being on X, which is a haven for Nazis and white supremacists. They want contrary views censored before they can even see them and be offended.

***

