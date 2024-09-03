Why We Love Twitter: 'Foghorn Leghorn' Goes Viral After Kamala Breaks Out New...
Wolves Are the Party of Sheep: The Hill Runs a Laughable Op-Ed that...
NYT Writer Says You Too Can Swear Off Air Conditioning
CBS News Warns There Are Powerful Forces (X) Spreading Election Disinformation
Confederate Statues Were Just the Start: San Fran Poised to Evaluate, Remove 'White...
Jesse Kelly Posts Letter From Aurora, CO Police Officer and (Surprise!) Politicians Are...
WATCH: We Should Listen to People Who Fled Socialist Countries (It's Not the...
Is Kamala Harris Really Pretending to Be on the Phone to Avoid Talking...
Long Live Democracy! Long Live Free Brazil! X Reacts As Brazil's Supreme Court...
Trust the Science! Tufts University Study Shows Cheerios Healthier Than Eggs, Beef
'LA-LA-LA-LA! I Can't Hear You!' Kamala Wears Headphones to Avoid Press Gaggle on...
Don't Do This, Folks: TikTok Video on Chase Bank 'Check Glitch' Causes MAJOR...
PURE EVIL: Hamas Filmed Hostages Before Executing Them
NO LIES Detected: Check Out Why Elon Musk Says the Democratic Party Is...

Kamala's Position AGAINST Free Speech (Especially X) SO Horrific Even Jake Tapper Can't Believe It -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on September 03, 2024
Grok AI via @Huff4Congress

Kamala Harris is no fan of free speech but you knew that already because she's a Democrat and we all know Americans being able to speak freely is kryptonite to her party. Especially when people all over the world are able to make their voices heard on a platform like Twitter/X. We get it, Elon Musk has endorsed Trump and is actively working to get him elected but her own petty vindictiveness should not be policy.

Advertisement

And she's clearly gunning for X.

You know a Democrat has said something really stupid when even Jake Tapper can't hide how dumbfounded HE is after hearing it.

Watch:

Without oversight.

Dictator much, Kam-Kam?

Sure as Hell sounds like it.

Funny how Twitter was the Democrat's favorite until Elon bough it and made sure ALL voices were being heard. Almost as if the social media giant was just another propaganda tool before it became X.

*it was*

His post continues:

Translation: "If they don't police content to conform to government-approved narratives, they will be shut down."

No wonder Kennedy's supporters couldn't stand her. Granted, few Americans CAN stand her but RFK Jr. and his supporters really do, and with good reason.

Recommended

Why We Love Twitter: 'Foghorn Leghorn' Goes Viral After Kamala Breaks Out New Accent in Detroit
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Democrats always accuse Republicans of what they're doing, and considering the crazy nonsense they've accused Trump of? Yeah, it's not good.

We must win in November.

======================================================================

Related:

Snotty Lefty ACCIDENTALLY Compliments JD Vance by Making a Dig About NOT Inviting Him to College Parties

Megyn Kelly Set to Interview Tim Walz's Fellow National Guardsman and HOLY STOLEN VALOR, Batman (Watch)

Meet the Press TRIES Backpedaling After Host Defends Kamala with BLATANT Lie About 13 Service Members

So FOLKSY! Tim Walz's Attempt at Damage Control After He Blew Off DEAD American Hostage Goes REALLY Wrong

Crashing and BURNING: Lefties Come Un-GLITTER-Glued After Learning Kamala's Internals 'Look Bleak'

=======================================================================

Tags: FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH JAKE TAPPER KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why We Love Twitter: 'Foghorn Leghorn' Goes Viral After Kamala Breaks Out New Accent in Detroit
Grateful Calvin
Jesse Kelly Posts Letter From Aurora, CO Police Officer and (Surprise!) Politicians Are GASLIGHTING Us
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Wolves Are the Party of Sheep: The Hill Runs a Laughable Op-Ed that Democrats Are the 'Pro-Labor' Party
Grateful Calvin
NYT Writer Says You Too Can Swear Off Air Conditioning
Brett T.
Don't Do This, Folks: TikTok Video on Chase Bank 'Check Glitch' Causes MAJOR Problems (and It's FRAUD)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why We Love Twitter: 'Foghorn Leghorn' Goes Viral After Kamala Breaks Out New Accent in Detroit Grateful Calvin
Advertisement