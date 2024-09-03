Kamala's Position AGAINST Free Speech (Especially X) SO Horrific Even Jake Tapper Can't Believe It -Watch

Kamala Harris is no fan of free speech but you knew that already because she's a Democrat and we all know Americans being able to speak freely is kryptonite to her party. Especially when people all over the world are able to make their voices heard on a platform like Twitter/X. We get it, Elon Musk has endorsed Trump and is actively working to get him elected but her own petty vindictiveness should not be policy.

And she's clearly gunning for X.

You know a Democrat has said something really stupid when even Jake Tapper can't hide how dumbfounded HE is after hearing it.

Watch:

“They are directly speaking to millions & millions of people without oversight.”



Exactly. That’s free speech. No oversight by government bureaucrats. @jaketapper looks genuinely dumbfounded that this could possibly be her actual position. pic.twitter.com/yOSMq0rMfx — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) September 3, 2024

Without oversight.

Dictator much, Kam-Kam?

Kamala will shut down X if she wins pic.twitter.com/sML999zQlB — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) August 30, 2024

Sure as Hell sounds like it.

Funny how Twitter was the Democrat's favorite until Elon bough it and made sure ALL voices were being heard. Almost as if the social media giant was just another propaganda tool before it became X.

*it was*

Kamala Harris: "He [Musk] has lost his privileges."

Can someone please explain to her that freedom of speech is a RIGHT, not a "privilege"?



Kamala Harris: "There has to be a responsibility placed on these social media sites to understand their power."

Translation: "If they… https://t.co/BzuTYoJjuV — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 2, 2024

His post continues:

Translation: "If they don't police content to conform to government-approved narratives, they will be shut down."

No wonder Kennedy's supporters couldn't stand her. Granted, few Americans CAN stand her but RFK Jr. and his supporters really do, and with good reason.

You know, this is among the most authoritarian statements I've ever heard come out of the mouth of an American politician. That a platform can reach millions is not a good reason to give the government power to deplatform people and censor speech.

1/2 https://t.co/bAUvOaRbHD — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) September 3, 2024

Democrats always accuse Republicans of what they're doing, and considering the crazy nonsense they've accused Trump of? Yeah, it's not good.

We must win in November.

