So FOLKSY! Tim Walz's Attempt at Damage Control After He Blew Off DEAD American Hostage Goes REALLY Wrong

As Twitchy readers know, Tim Walz was far too busy stuffing his face at the Minnesota State Fair to answer questions about the American hostage that was executed by Hamas. In fact, the little governor who couldn't actually walked away from the question ...

It was not a great look.

It was not even a good look.

So SEVERAL hours later, Walz hopped on X to do some damage control:

The anguish of losing a child is something no family should have to endure. Gwen and I send our deepest condolences to the Goldberg-Polin family, after Hamas’ murder of their son Hersh.



Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization — and we condemn their continued atrocities against… — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) September 2, 2024

His pathetic and quite frankly too little too late post continues:

Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization — and we condemn their continued atrocities against both Americans and Israelis in the strongest possible terms.

And then he'll go along with Kamala and demand a cease fire because he sucks.

You wouldn’t have said anything if this wasn’t caught on tape.pic.twitter.com/26zjsTw01j — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 2, 2024

Bu-Bu-Bu-BINGO

Are you only saying it now because you got busted avoiding the question? pic.twitter.com/pW6Y7R7uRj — Patty (@pattyisright) September 2, 2024

YUP.

Maybe one day you will build up the nerve to talk about this in person. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 2, 2024

Will he, though?

You wouldn’t know that anguish. Have you ever knocked on a door to inform someone that their loved one is never coming home? I have. Your “condolences” will never be enough. You’re a coward. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) September 2, 2024

That. He. Is.

Assistant coach, it shouldn't have taken a huddle with your team to figure out how to respond to this one. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) September 2, 2024

You completely disrespected them and your country by not allowing a question to interrupt your campaign photo op. You could have at least said this then . You didn’t because you don’t actually mean it, someone. Just wrote it for you as clean up for your mistake . — Greymane (@BranwynGreymane) September 2, 2024

The weakness of the Biden-Harris regime led to the death of that young man. The weakness led to the Hamas attack and subsequent kidnappings in the first place. You and Harris will only ensure more pain and heartache through the continuation of that weakness. — Karen Hoskins: Proud Ultra MAGA Gal 🇺🇸 (@HoskinsKaren) September 2, 2024

This is more than true, so vote accordingly.

Clean up on Aisle Walz. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 2, 2024

Heh.

