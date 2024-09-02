So FOLKSY! Tim Walz's Attempt at Damage Control After He Blew Off DEAD American Hostage Goes REALLY Wrong

Justin Trudeau Tries to Tell a Steelworker How His Policies Have Helped and...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on September 02, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy readers know, Tim Walz was far too busy stuffing his face at the Minnesota State Fair to answer questions about the American hostage that was executed by Hamas. In fact, the little governor who couldn't actually walked away from the question ...

It was not a great look.

It was not even a good look.

So SEVERAL hours later, Walz hopped on X to do some damage control:

His pathetic and quite frankly too little too late post continues:

Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization — and we condemn their continued atrocities against both Americans and Israelis in the strongest possible terms.

And then he'll go along with Kamala and demand a cease fire because he sucks.

Bu-Bu-Bu-BINGO

YUP.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Will he, though?

That. He. Is.

This is more than true, so vote accordingly.

Heh.

Tags: DEMOCRATS HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

