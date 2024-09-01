That's an UNDERSTATEMENT: The Hill Waters Down Afghanistan Debacle, Says People Feel 'Let...
Code Pink Protesting (With Accordion!) at Eric Swalwell's Office FUNNIEST Thing You'll See...
Free Speech WINS! Millions of People Around the World Give GIANT Middle Finger...
BOOM! X Very PUBLICLY Takes On Alexandre de Moraes Shining a Light on...
Joe Biden's Cowardly Response on Gold Star Families Is BAD BUT He's Still...
'You All Let Him DIE': Blinken Pretending to Give a Damn About Dead...
What Is WRONG With You?! DESPICABLE Anti-Trumper Gets DESTROYED Trying to Drag Gold...
HOT DAMN! Byron Donalds Just WIPES the Floor with Kamala and Her So-Called...
This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign...
'Sweetie'? LOL! Robert Reich Learns the HARD Way You Do NOT Bring a...
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is...
Greg Gutfeld OWNS Biden Fanboy Chris Jackson in 1 HILARIOUS Post for Slobbering...
While Joe Biden Vacations and Kamala JOYFULLY Campaigns, Hamas Murders 6 Hostages Includin...
WATCH: Trump Carpet Bombs Kamala's Twitter/X Account With Videos From Gold Star Families

*SNORT* Never Trumper Tim Miller Hilariously Learns BRUTAL Lesson After Calling JD Vance a Douchebag

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on September 01, 2024
Meme screenshot

Never Trumper and Bulwarker (you know this guy is a blast at birthday parties) Tim Miller thought it would be smart to call JD Vance a douchebag. Not only that, but he claimed he'd never met a bigger douchebag in his life.

Advertisement

Take a gander:

Now, we don't know Tim all that well but you'd think he'd know better than to tweet something like this, to walk into a self-own that rivals ones from even AOC and Eric Swalwell. This went SO badly for him.

Which is great for us.

See? Easy. Boom. Done. Owned.

And he walked right into it.

We're going to guess he does not.

HA! We see what he did there.

Vance told the truth and as we all know, our pals in Never Trump at at The Bulwark are not always thrilled with the truth.

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON
Sam J.
Advertisement

And it shows.

Ahem.

======================================================================

Related:

Code Pink Protesting (With Accordion!) at Eric Swalwell's Office FUNNIEST Thing You'll See Today (Watch)

Free Speech WINS! Millions of People Around the World Give GIANT Middle Finger to Brazilian Authorities

BOOM! X Very PUBLICLY Takes On Alexandre de Moraes Shining a Light on His GROSS Abuses of Brazilian Law

This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign on CNN and DAMN (Watch)

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON

=======================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON
Sam J.
That's an UNDERSTATEMENT: The Hill Waters Down Afghanistan Debacle, Says People Feel 'Let Down'
Amy Curtis
Free Speech WINS! Millions of People Around the World Give GIANT Middle Finger to Brazilian Authorities
Sam J.
BOOM! X Very PUBLICLY Takes On Alexandre de Moraes Shining a Light on His GROSS Abuses of Brazilian Law
Sam J.
What Is WRONG With You?! DESPICABLE Anti-Trumper Gets DESTROYED Trying to Drag Gold Star Families UPDATE
Amy Curtis
Code Pink Protesting (With Accordion!) at Eric Swalwell's Office FUNNIEST Thing You'll See Today (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON Sam J.
Advertisement