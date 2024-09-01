SNORT* Never Trumper Tim Miller Hilariously Learns BRUTAL Lesson After Calling JD Vance a Douchebag

Never Trumper and Bulwarker (you know this guy is a blast at birthday parties) Tim Miller thought it would be smart to call JD Vance a douchebag. Not only that, but he claimed he'd never met a bigger douchebag in his life.

Advertisement

Take a gander:

I don’t think I’ve ever met a bigger douchebag in my life than JD Vance https://t.co/CPQ23h2db5 — Tim Miller (@Timodc) August 31, 2024

Now, we don't know Tim all that well but you'd think he'd know better than to tweet something like this, to walk into a self-own that rivals ones from even AOC and Eric Swalwell. This went SO badly for him.

Which is great for us.

Have you met this guy? pic.twitter.com/Lw8fp7fkQw — Conservative Dude (@swterry911) August 31, 2024

See? Easy. Boom. Done. Owned.

And he walked right into it.

Do you have a mirror? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) August 31, 2024

We're going to guess he does not.

You haven’t met Barack Obama it appears. — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) August 31, 2024

HA! We see what he did there.

What did he say that was misogynistic? Or wrong? He is absolutely correct. The problem is that Democrats can't think properly; that is why they are unable to parse what he said. And that's pathetic. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) August 31, 2024

Vance told the truth and as we all know, our pals in Never Trump at at The Bulwark are not always thrilled with the truth.

Tim, meet Mirror - Mirror, Tim



Now you have — The Right King Todd (@RightKingTodd) August 31, 2024

You work for Bill Kristol🙄 — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) August 31, 2024

And it shows.

Apparently, you don't own a mirror.



Let me help you. pic.twitter.com/CdG8KO3lRp — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 31, 2024

Ahem.

======================================================================

Related:

Code Pink Protesting (With Accordion!) at Eric Swalwell's Office FUNNIEST Thing You'll See Today (Watch)



Free Speech WINS! Millions of People Around the World Give GIANT Middle Finger to Brazilian Authorities

BOOM! X Very PUBLICLY Takes On Alexandre de Moraes Shining a Light on His GROSS Abuses of Brazilian Law

This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign on CNN and DAMN (Watch)

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON

=======================================================================