Please Enjoy This Footage of Byron Donalds WIPING the Floor with Kamala Harris...
'Sweetie'? LOL! Robert Reich Learns the HARD Way You Do NOT Bring a...
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is...
Greg Gutfeld OWNS Biden Fanboy Chris Jackson in 1 HILARIOUS Post for Slobbering...
While Joe Biden Vacations and Kamala JOYFULLY Campaigns, Hamas Murders 6 Hostages Includin...
WATCH: Trump Carpet Bombs Kamala's Twitter/X Account With Videos From Gold Star Families
We're Not Getting the Full Transcript of the Kamala Harris CNN Interview
Breaking: President Joe Biden Never Slows Down
Claire McCaskill Wonders How Many Ministers Will Dump Trump After This
Kamala Harris Has an Afghanistan Problem, and Attacking Gold Star Families Won't Fix...
WATCH: Kamala Messed Up BIG TIME! Gold Star Families Respond to Harris' Shameful...
Nicholas Kristof Advises Elite Liberals Not to Demean Uneducated Trump Voters
Tim Walz's Coaching Career is a Tale of 'Misremembered' Glory
'BRAIN DEAD SKUNK': Project Lincoln Goon Says We Have to Deal With Millions...

This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign on CNN and DAMN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on September 01, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kamala Harris isn't doing Kamala Harris any favors.

Read that again.

No, it's not a typo.

Kamala really stepped in it going after Trump for being there for the families of the 13 fallen service members ... or her underpaid, hairy-legged intern did. Either way, this was not a good look for Kamala and the aftermath was even worse.

Advertisement

Especially when this Gold Star Mom went on CNN and nuked TF out of her:

They invited the Biden/Harris administration as well.

They were a no-show.

But you know, orange man bad.

Hey, it was great ... for Trump.

That she is.

sfdafas

Ultimately, this is what the whole argument is really about. Democrats know Joe Biden and by default, Kamala Harris (who was the last one in the room with the Afghanistan decision, she said so herself) are responsible for the deaths of these 13 service members and they know it's damaging to Kam-Kam's campaign that the families wanted Trump there.

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON
Sam J.
Advertisement

So they're trying really hard to make the discussion about Trump breaking the rules or something else stupid ... and doing more damage to Kamala than they would have if they had just STFU.

Ya' love to see it.

======================================================================

Related:

'Sweetie'? LOL! Robert Reich Learns the HARD Way You Do NOT Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with Elon Musk

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON

Greg Gutfeld OWNS Biden Fanboy Chris Jackson in 1 HILARIOUS Post for Slobbering All Over Joe at the Beach

While Joe Biden Vacations and Kamala JOYFULLY Campaigns, Hamas Murders 6 Hostages Including 1 American

Yup, She Went There: THIS Was Kamala's WORST Moment During CNN Interview and Folks, It's a DOOZY (WATCH)

=======================================================================

Tags: CNN KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION GOLD STAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON
Sam J.
'Sweetie'? LOL! Robert Reich Learns the HARD Way You Do NOT Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with Elon Musk
Sam J.
WATCH: Trump Carpet Bombs Kamala's Twitter/X Account With Videos From Gold Star Families
Aaron Walker
Greg Gutfeld OWNS Biden Fanboy Chris Jackson in 1 HILARIOUS Post for Slobbering All Over Joe at the Beach
Sam J.
Please Enjoy This Footage of Byron Donalds WIPING the Floor with Kamala Harris and Her Unchanged 'Values'
Sam J.
While Joe Biden Vacations and Kamala JOYFULLY Campaigns, Hamas Murders 6 Hostages Including 1 American
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON Sam J.
Advertisement