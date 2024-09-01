This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign on CNN and DAMN (Watch)

Kamala Harris isn't doing Kamala Harris any favors.

Read that again.

No, it's not a typo.

Kamala really stepped in it going after Trump for being there for the families of the 13 fallen service members ... or her underpaid, hairy-legged intern did. Either way, this was not a good look for Kamala and the aftermath was even worse.

Advertisement

Especially when this Gold Star Mom went on CNN and nuked TF out of her:

This just makes Kamala Harris look terrible.



Gold Star Mom: “We invited both President Trump and the administration, and we didn’t hear back from the White House. We were happy to welcome Trump… when he came to Section 60, it was at our request”



pic.twitter.com/hITDiQA28z — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 1, 2024

They invited the Biden/Harris administration as well.

They were a no-show.

But you know, orange man bad.

All she had to do was just shut up about it and it would have faded over the weekend. Whoever advised her to make that post today is incredibly stupid or secretly wants her to lose. — Pam D (@soirchick) September 1, 2024

Hey, it was great ... for Trump.

It makes her look like exactly who she is. — Petite Patriot (@Pamelajn922) September 1, 2024

That she is.

Moving words straight from the heart. — Jimmy Jaws (@Jimmy_Jaws) September 1, 2024

Everything that actually comes out ends up looking bad for kamala 🤣🤣 — Matt DeJarnette (@Matt_DeJarnette) September 1, 2024

sfdafas

Well, since she helped get the 13 killed, she's feeling a little guilty. — Constance Underfoot (@ConstanceProse) September 1, 2024

Ultimately, this is what the whole argument is really about. Democrats know Joe Biden and by default, Kamala Harris (who was the last one in the room with the Afghanistan decision, she said so herself) are responsible for the deaths of these 13 service members and they know it's damaging to Kam-Kam's campaign that the families wanted Trump there.

So they're trying really hard to make the discussion about Trump breaking the rules or something else stupid ... and doing more damage to Kamala than they would have if they had just STFU.

Ya' love to see it.

======================================================================

Related:

'Sweetie'? LOL! Robert Reich Learns the HARD Way You Do NOT Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with Elon Musk

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON

Greg Gutfeld OWNS Biden Fanboy Chris Jackson in 1 HILARIOUS Post for Slobbering All Over Joe at the Beach

While Joe Biden Vacations and Kamala JOYFULLY Campaigns, Hamas Murders 6 Hostages Including 1 American

Yup, She Went There: THIS Was Kamala's WORST Moment During CNN Interview and Folks, It's a DOOZY (WATCH)

=======================================================================