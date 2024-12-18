Eerily Empty: Video Shows Open Mall Deserted Days Before Christmas (WATCH)

Photographer Tom Hawk has released a video from inside the Crocker Galleria mall in San Francisco. One would expect the mail to be full of shoppers with Christmas fast approaching, but the mall is eerily empty. The video is from just before 5 PM on Tuesday.

Look at all of these beautiful Christmas decorations at the Crocker Galleria mall in San Francisco. It’s 4:47 PM and everybody should be shopping and buying Christmas presents for their family, but nobody is in this mall.



There are only three stores left that are open here.… pic.twitter.com/SvkAK2ImYK — Thomas Hawk (@thomashawk) December 18, 2024

Hawk says the mall only has three stores still open. Everything else is shuttered.

Most storefronts look empty inside — Raj Gounder (@iamGounder) December 18, 2024

They are. — Thomas Hawk (@thomashawk) December 18, 2024

Hawk explains why there are no homeless people roaming the mall.

Why are there no homeless crack-zombies there?



Are they not allowed in? — William Wallace Welker (@Will_W_Welker) December 18, 2024

Not allowed in. — Thomas Hawk (@thomashawk) December 18, 2024

Many people have great memories of the mall during its heyday, but some say its decline has been going on for several years. Many blame Governor Gavin Newsom, Democrat leadership and progressive policies.

This is a travesty. My wife and I were there about 7 years ago, and the stores were drying up then. We had hope things would turn around if Trump was able to win in 2020. San Francisco, the Paris of the West is dead. — Deplorable Garbage Guy (@J_Mathew101) December 18, 2024

This is what Gavin Newsom let happen to California’s economy.

Who votes for this loser?

Look what he has done.

The crazy thing is, it will continue to happen as long as he’s in office. And it will continue to happen if Kamal Harris becomes governor like Dems want.🤦🏼‍♀️

They’ve… — AmericanWoman_USA (@AmericanwomanU1) December 18, 2024

The decline of a beautiful Christmas season thanks to Gavin Newsome and the corrupt Dems.

MAGA — Rochellemaryn 🌹🕊️ (@RochelleAz) December 18, 2024

I know - I did that pic.twitter.com/TrtzGJlrFQ — Slick Jedi (@SlickJedi) December 18, 2024

Past shoppers say the area is not safe, so it’s not worth risking your life and property to go there.

We used to go there every year to Christmas shop. Our last trip was 2021. It was a disaster. Drug addicts everywhere. Haven’t been back since 😩 — Denise Evans (@mdevans53) December 18, 2024

How terrible for those employees who decorate that place knowing almost no one will see it or appreciate it. What a waste and what a huge loss for SF — Dany is highly polished 😉 (@DanyRaeArras) December 18, 2024

The eerie emptiness of the establishment has given several posters an idea for what could be done with the space.

Do you like scary movies?

Every zombie movie filmmaker should look at this as an opportunity to film their obligatory "no human is left alive, modern city is abandoned" shot. The zombie extras outside are free — Ultima Ratio Populi (@UPopuli) December 18, 2024

It’s like the start of a horror movie. Everything looks fine but there’s something off and you’re just waiting for it to go sideways. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) December 18, 2024

Conmenters say there are many reasons for the mall’s decline. Those reasons include Democrat policies and governance, rampant homelessness and drug addicted people in the area, and people now working remotely at home. One can not imagine the mall will be able to continue much longer with virtually no stores and little to no foot traffic.