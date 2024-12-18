Eerily Empty: Video Shows Open Mall Deserted Days Before Christmas (WATCH)

Fly Guy: Actor Tom Cruise Awarded For Being U.S. Navy Aviation Recruitment’s Top...
Warren Squire  |  2:00 AM on December 18, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Photographer Tom Hawk has released a video from inside the Crocker Galleria mall in San Francisco. One would expect the mail to be full of shoppers with Christmas fast approaching, but the mall is eerily empty. The video is from just before 5 PM on Tuesday.

Take the tour. (WATCH)

Hawk says the mall only has three stores still open. Everything else is shuttered.

Hawk explains why there are no homeless people roaming the mall.

Many people have great memories of the mall during its heyday, but some say its decline has been going on for several years. Many blame Governor Gavin Newsom, Democrat leadership and progressive policies.

Past shoppers say the area is not safe, so it’s not worth risking your life and property to go there.

The eerie emptiness of the establishment has given several posters an idea for what could be done with the space.

Do you like scary movies?

Conmenters say there are many reasons for the mall’s decline. Those reasons include Democrat policies and governance, rampant homelessness and drug addicted people in the area, and people now working remotely at home. One can not imagine the mall will be able to continue much longer with virtually no stores and little to no foot traffic.

