Somebody's NERVOUS: Liz Cheney Shares Panicky Statement on Being Criminally Investigated ... on Bluesky

Yesterday, after the news broke that Liz Cheney has been referred for a CRIMINAL investigation for tampering with a witness we waited and waited for her to make a statement about the development and honestly were a little disappointed not to see anything on X.

Then, of course, we stumbled upon Charlie Sykes post with a screenshot of her statement ... on Bluesky.

We laughed.

And laughed.

And then laughed so more.

What a petty sad woman Cheney has become. Trust us, her statement doesn't make her look any better:

Cheney is wrong on so many levels in her statement, most of all that no reputable lawyer, legislator, or judge would take this seriously. Of course they would ... and will. Notice she says nothing about what she's actually accused of doing, tampering with Cassidy Hutchinson.

She can whine all she wants about 'cruel Trump,' but none of that changes HER actions.

Over on Bluesky they're treating Liz like she's some hero, calling her Joan of Arc of all things. NO REALLY.

Have we mentioned how much we love being able to share from Bluesky. Man, it's always funny.

This report is part of the Trump Fear Machine. If they ever are stupid enough to try to prosecute you, it will be their undoing. — lazar Beame (@lazarbeame.bsky.social) December 18, 2024 at 8:55 AM

They will RUE THE DAY.

Yeah, when you see the response on X you understand quite quickly why she's not posting her whiny, lame, pointless statement there:

Boo hoo. The text messages with Hutchins were leaked last year. She coached a witness to change her testimony. That is a crime. — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) December 18, 2024

If she's done nothing wrong, then she has nothing to worry about. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) December 17, 2024

1. She’s wrong

2. She’s lying

3. She should use an un-italicized font. — Laura Kaye 🇺🇸🥳🇺🇸 (@NonsenseEnd) December 17, 2024

All true things.

Heh.

