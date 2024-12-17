JUST Because It's Awesome --> WATCH San Fran Barista Open a Can of WHOOP-A*S on Would-Be Thief (Video)

When this video of a San Francisco barista takes on a would-be thief crossed our timeline we just had to sit and watch. Far too often, when videos like this 'pop up' the ending is not great for the victim, but in this case the ending did not work out great for the thug.

Not even a little bit.

HERO ALERT is correct - watch:

HERO ALERT: San Francisco barista fights off would-be robber until police arrive pic.twitter.com/tM7E91cks9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 17, 2024

Granted, the barista is a big guy but still, what this shows is that everyday Americans are sick of what Democrats have done to our big cities. Protecting criminals over victims, allowing crime to make things 'more equitable'. We're just done with it, even in places like San Francisco.

There's a reason the entire country shifted red last month.

It's San Francisco.



They'll arrest the barista. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) December 17, 2024

Even a year ago we'd agree, but now? The times they are a-changing. Thank God.

Not all heroes wear capes — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) December 17, 2024

Right? Some of them even make 'fancy' coffee.

That's metal af — not important enough to impeach (@MarkMazman) December 17, 2024

Hero for sure. What I literally cannot cannot wrap my mind around is how the customer that he defended from robbery just stands there. Barista is putting it all on the line for this guy to just stand aside. Like, please, do something to help! — Stef L (@stephany_long) December 17, 2024

To be fair, the customer was likely in shock that someone would so blatantly try and steal from them, and then to see the barista jump in and stop it?

The suspect was arrested & is facing felony charges- Amir Moner 42 of Concord.

He was spraying the barista with pepper spray in the face, I thought he was throwing a drink on him at first. — dontfckwjustice (@dontfckwjustice) December 17, 2024

And yet the barista kept on fighting.

That's crazy.

Barista needs a huge raise for sure!!



I’d also like to give a shoutout to the man in the hoodie that comes in to help! If you watch he comes running from ACROSS the street! Sprints across the crosswalk & bust in there ready to help subdue while on phone with 911 I’m guessing — KMac (@kmac7676) December 17, 2024

There is goodness in people, there is goodness in our country.

It's just easy to forget that sometimes.

