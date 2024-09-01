Greg Gutfeld OWNS Biden Fanboy Chris Jackson in 1 HILARIOUS Post for Slobbering All Over Joe at the Beach

There's no way, of course, that Joe Biden SUPER fan Chris D. Jackson would have any idea that the day after he posted this picture of Biden slobbering all over him for supposedly never slowing down Hamas would murder six hostages including one American but ... here we are. And to be fair, he knows what a useless piece of nothing Biden really is, you'd think he'd know better than to ever even PRETEND Biden is worth a damn.

We've said this once and hopefully we won't have to say it much longer since Biden has basically signed himself out of the White House - we hope whatever they paid Jackson to sell his soul to Biden was worth it.

Woof.

📸 The man never slows down. Even at Rehoboth Beach today, President Biden is on the phone, driving diplomacy forward and putting America’s interests first. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/b52lcgkZiv — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 31, 2024

There were many slams on Jackson for making a big deal about Biden using a cellphone as he lounges on the beach but Greg Gutfeld's was our favorite.

“Bring a new pair of underwear.” https://t.co/5CdHBVZq6V — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 31, 2024

Heh.

OH WE KNOW, it's not nice ... if you want nice, Twitchy is probably not the site for you. Snarky fun at the expense of horrible people though, we've got plenty of that.

He’s ordering pizza. Calm down. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 31, 2024

"Hello? Yes, my refrigerator is running" — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) August 31, 2024

He doesn’t slow down from the speed that he is, which is dead slow.



Not a win, dude. The guy can’t even put together a coherent sentence. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) August 31, 2024

Why do you do this? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 31, 2024

Because he probably has so many 'tweets' or posts he has to make to fulfill his contract with Team Biden.

At least, that's our hope.

If he's just naturally this enamored and infatuated with Joe? Yikes.

