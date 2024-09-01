Please Enjoy This Footage of Byron Donalds WIPING the Floor with Kamala Harris...
This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign...
'Sweetie'? LOL! Robert Reich Learns the HARD Way You Do NOT Bring a...
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is...
While Joe Biden Vacations and Kamala JOYFULLY Campaigns, Hamas Murders 6 Hostages Includin...
WATCH: Trump Carpet Bombs Kamala's Twitter/X Account With Videos From Gold Star Families
We're Not Getting the Full Transcript of the Kamala Harris CNN Interview
Breaking: President Joe Biden Never Slows Down
Claire McCaskill Wonders How Many Ministers Will Dump Trump After This
Kamala Harris Has an Afghanistan Problem, and Attacking Gold Star Families Won't Fix...
WATCH: Kamala Messed Up BIG TIME! Gold Star Families Respond to Harris' Shameful...
Nicholas Kristof Advises Elite Liberals Not to Demean Uneducated Trump Voters
Tim Walz's Coaching Career is a Tale of 'Misremembered' Glory
'BRAIN DEAD SKUNK': Project Lincoln Goon Says We Have to Deal With Millions...

Greg Gutfeld OWNS Biden Fanboy Chris Jackson in 1 HILARIOUS Post for Slobbering All Over Joe at the Beach

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:35 AM on September 01, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

There's no way, of course, that Joe Biden SUPER fan Chris D. Jackson would have any idea that the day after he posted this picture of Biden slobbering all over him for supposedly never slowing down Hamas would murder six hostages including one American but ... here we are. And to be fair, he knows what a useless piece of nothing Biden really is, you'd think he'd know better than to ever even PRETEND Biden is worth a damn.

Advertisement

We've said this once and hopefully we won't have to say it much longer since Biden has basically signed himself out of the White House - we hope whatever they paid Jackson to sell his soul to Biden was worth it.

Woof.

There were many slams on Jackson for making a big deal about Biden using a cellphone as he lounges on the beach but Greg Gutfeld's was our favorite.

Heh.

OH WE KNOW, it's not nice ... if you want nice, Twitchy is probably not the site for you. Snarky fun at the expense of horrible people though, we've got plenty of that.

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON
Sam J.
Advertisement

Because he probably has so many 'tweets' or posts he has to make to fulfill his contract with Team Biden. 

At least, that's our hope.

If he's just naturally this enamored and infatuated with Joe? Yikes.

======================================================================

Related:

While Joe Biden Vacations and Kamala JOYFULLY Campaigns, Hamas Murders 6 Hostages Including 1 American

Yup, She Went There: THIS Was Kamala's WORST Moment During CNN Interview and Folks, It's a DOOZY (WATCH)

FATALITY! Megyn Kelly CURB-STOMPS CNN's Kamala Harris (Tim Walz) Interview Lie-By-BLATANT-Lie

Twitchy Fave Rob Province OWNS Maggie Haberman STILL Pushing Arlington Cemetery BS With Just 1 Receipt

Kamala Toady Brian Fallon's Attempt to SPIN ABC Telling Kamala NOPE on Debate Rules Goes OH So Very WRONG

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN HAMAS HOSTAGES MURDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON
Sam J.
This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign on CNN and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
'Sweetie'? LOL! Robert Reich Learns the HARD Way You Do NOT Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with Elon Musk
Sam J.
WATCH: Trump Carpet Bombs Kamala's Twitter/X Account With Videos From Gold Star Families
Aaron Walker
Please Enjoy This Footage of Byron Donalds WIPING the Floor with Kamala Harris and Her Unchanged 'Values'
Sam J.
While Joe Biden Vacations and Kamala JOYFULLY Campaigns, Hamas Murders 6 Hostages Including 1 American
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON Sam J.
Advertisement