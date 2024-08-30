Associated Press Shamelessly Sets the Narrative Bar for Spinning CNN's Harris-Walz Intervi...
FATALITY! Megyn Kelly CURB-STOMPS CNN's Kamala Harris (Tim Walz) Interview Lie-By-BLATANT-Lie

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on August 30, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Like the dozens of Americans who actually tuned in to watch that train wreck of a recorded Kamala Harris interview, Megyn Kelly was less than impressed with what she saw. It was 18 minutes of a recorded Q&A that had clearly been practiced where neither Kamala nor her Emotional Support Governor answered anything legitimately or honestly. That CNN has refused to release the original transcript of the interview is very telling.

Megyn did a great job taking apart what little there actually was.

The passage of time.

The spanning of time.

The spanning and passage of time.

Heh.

So Kamala is a communist.

We knew this.

Meep

Because that would hurt them both and we all know Dana Bash didn't want to do that. They also may have had a list of questions anyone who interviewed them couldn't answer when they shopped the interview around ... that could have been a no-no question.

Of course not.

He don't speak too good you know.

And not at all surprising.

We've gone from a Democrat claiming he has a stutter when he 'misspeaks' (aka LIES) to one Democrat who flip-flops on every issue and another Democrat who 'speaks like regular people' and doesn't always 'grammar well' when they lie.

And CNN is of course AOK with it all.

Just like the rest of the fake news media.

