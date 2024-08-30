FATALITY! Megyn Kelly CURB-STOMPS CNN's Kamala Harris (Tim Walz) Interview Lie-By-BLATANT-Lie

Like the dozens of Americans who actually tuned in to watch that train wreck of a recorded Kamala Harris interview, Megyn Kelly was less than impressed with what she saw. It was 18 minutes of a recorded Q&A that had clearly been practiced where neither Kamala nor her Emotional Support Governor answered anything legitimately or honestly. That CNN has refused to release the original transcript of the interview is very telling.

Megyn did a great job taking apart what little there actually was.

“Deadlines around time.” Classic new material for you @mommyrn88 https://t.co/NT2JTepsLw — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 29, 2024

The passage of time.

The spanning of time.

The spanning and passage of time.

Heh.

So she’s for banning fracking, banning private health insurance, banning red meat, banning all

gas powered vehicles, wants mandatory gun buy-back laws, and wants to decriminalize illegal border crossings. Got it! https://t.co/TiNN7auPZY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 29, 2024

So Kamala is a communist.

We knew this.

That can’t be it on the subject of Joe Biden’s infirmity, right? — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 30, 2024

Meep

Not a single Q on the Emotional Support Governor’s RADICAL trans policies. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 30, 2024

Because that would hurt them both and we all know Dana Bash didn't want to do that. They also may have had a list of questions anyone who interviewed them couldn't answer when they shopped the interview around ... that could have been a no-no question.

No Qs on the Emotional Support Governor abandoning his unit as they deployed to Iraq, or to his false claims of holding a rank he did not earn, over and over and over again for 20 years including to this day — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 30, 2024

Of course not.

He don't speak too good you know.

The exchange on the border! The LIES she was allowed to offer, unchallenged. Breathtaking. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 30, 2024

And not at all surprising.

This “I speak like [regular ppl] do” as an excuse for his lies is so insulting.

No, you don’t. We don’t steal valor. We don’t say we fought in wars we didn’t. We don’t say we achieved military ranks we didn’t. Stop besmirching the American ppl in an effort to downplay your lies https://t.co/QhCVZvL3gM — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 30, 2024

We've gone from a Democrat claiming he has a stutter when he 'misspeaks' (aka LIES) to one Democrat who flip-flops on every issue and another Democrat who 'speaks like regular people' and doesn't always 'grammar well' when they lie.

And CNN is of course AOK with it all.

Just like the rest of the fake news media.

