Members of Congress Supporting the Spending Bill Would Rather You Not Know What's in It for THEM

Doug P.  |  1:09 PM on December 18, 2024
Meme screenshot

We've seen this circus before: There's a looming Friday deadline as Congress scrambles to pass a Continuing Resolution to avoid a government shutdown

Conservative Republicans, Rep. Chip Roy among them, have been hammering the bill and what it contains:

Conservative Republicans don't like all the spending in the bill, and House Speaker Mike Johnson said he doesn't either but supports it anyway because it's the best that can be done

During an interview on “Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning, co-host Steve Doocy pointed to Musk’s response and noted that the only way to pass the bill will be with Democrat support. 

“Well, I was communicating with Elon last night. Elon, Vivek and I are on a text chain together and I was explaining to them the background of this,” Johnson explained. “And Vivek and I talked last night about almost midnight. And he said, ‘Look, I get it.’ And he said, ‘We understand you’re in an impossible position. Everybody knows that.'

“Remember, guys, we still have just a razor-thin margin of Republicans,” Johnson continued. “So any bill has to have Democrat votes. They understand the situation. They said 'it’s not directed at you, Mr. Speaker, but we don’t like the spending.' And I said, 'guess what, fellas? I don’t either.'”

In one of the above videos Rep. Roy said that there was previously a 72-hour rule to give lawmakers time to read and scrutinize bills, but not this time. For some reason though, there are many in Congress who would rather drop a 1,500-plus page bill and not give members, media and Americans in general time to read it before a vote occurs. There are many, many reasons for that, and among them is what's in the for members of Congress.

Apparently the authors of the bill are trying to sneak themselves a pay raise, and not just a five percent increase:

Seriously?

Elon Musk has a question:

Also try not to laugh at members of Congress thinking they've earned a pay increase from taxpayers.

Maddening.

