Members of Congress Supporting the Spending Bill Would Rather You Not Know What's in It for THEM

We've seen this circus before: There's a looming Friday deadline as Congress scrambles to pass a Continuing Resolution to avoid a government shutdown.

Conservative Republicans, Rep. Chip Roy among them, have been hammering the bill and what it contains:

CAVUTO: "Is Speaker Johnson jeopardizing becoming speaker again?"@chiproytx: "It is not something that is going to earn favor with the conference...What this has now become, is a Christmas tree bill, and it should NOT be moving forward!" pic.twitter.com/8aRwzPDHXG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 18, 2024

.@chiproytx: "When you get transparency on a bill like this, the American people see it. Now @VivekGRamaswamy and @elonmusk are exposing it. Suddenly, these guys can't hide. The emperor has no clothes." pic.twitter.com/RJ4XESKVdB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 18, 2024

Conservative Republicans don't like all the spending in the bill, and House Speaker Mike Johnson said he doesn't either but supports it anyway because it's the best that can be done:

During an interview on “Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning, co-host Steve Doocy pointed to Musk’s response and noted that the only way to pass the bill will be with Democrat support. “Well, I was communicating with Elon last night. Elon, Vivek and I are on a text chain together and I was explaining to them the background of this,” Johnson explained. “And Vivek and I talked last night about almost midnight. And he said, ‘Look, I get it.’ And he said, ‘We understand you’re in an impossible position. Everybody knows that.' “Remember, guys, we still have just a razor-thin margin of Republicans,” Johnson continued. “So any bill has to have Democrat votes. They understand the situation. They said 'it’s not directed at you, Mr. Speaker, but we don’t like the spending.' And I said, 'guess what, fellas? I don’t either.'”

In one of the above videos Rep. Roy said that there was previously a 72-hour rule to give lawmakers time to read and scrutinize bills, but not this time. For some reason though, there are many in Congress who would rather drop a 1,500-plus page bill and not give members, media and Americans in general time to read it before a vote occurs. There are many, many reasons for that, and among them is what's in the for members of Congress.

Apparently the authors of the bill are trying to sneak themselves a pay raise, and not just a five percent increase:

There are two provisions buried in the CR that Congress is trying to slip by.



A pay increase for members of Congress from $174,000 to $243,000 per year.



Also, members of Congress are receiving an opt out from being required to use Obamacare pic.twitter.com/kWvwAgx0GD — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) December 18, 2024

Seriously?

Elon Musk has a question:

How can this be called a “continuing resolution” if it includes a 40% pay increase for Congress? https://t.co/qFFUP0eUOH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

Also try not to laugh at members of Congress thinking they've earned a pay increase from taxpayers.

Congress has spent us into a $36 trillion national debt and they think they deserve a 40% pay raise. Lol https://t.co/I8KiYPDVUR — Adrian Norman (@AdrianNormanDC) December 18, 2024

Other than Congress...raise your hand if you're getting a 40% pay increase? — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) December 18, 2024

Maddening.